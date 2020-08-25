COLUMBIA CITY — Three individuals died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a manhole in Columbia City.
At 8:52 a.m., the Columbia City police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the utility accident, 464 S. Main St., near the Whitley County Consolidated Schools bus garage. The initial dispatch indicated that one of the men was not breathing.
Three individuals were trapped inside a sewer manhole. Contractors with Crosby Excavating have been working in the area, completing the city’s Long Term Control Plan, a sewer project.
The men were located inside the sewer manhole, about 20 feet below the surface, in five feet deep of water, according to a news release by Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
The Fort Wayne Technical Rescue Team was called and extricated the three men. Medical crews attempted live-saving procedures, but the men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
“The City of Columbia City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident today, and to their employer,” Daniel said. “While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future.
“We ask that our community join us in keeping these individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
