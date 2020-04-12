CHURUBUSCO — Students at Smith-Green Community Schools will have an additional holiday for the 2021-22 academic year, and teachers get to keep two e-learning days for professional development.
The board of education approved the new calendar 3-1 (Luke Gross absent) at its March meeting.
The new holiday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
“After some feedback from community members the last few years,” Superintendent Dan Hile said, “we wanted to recommend that we honor Martin Luther King Day on this calendar and have that day off from school.”
Hile cited the increasingly diverse student population and requests from families as reasons for the change.
“Even having that day off and Presidents’ Day off, students are still out three days before Memorial Day,” he said.
Presidents’ Day, on Feb. 21, is designated as a weather make-up day.
Another update was scheduling graduation for Sunday, June 5, 2022, to avoid conflict with state track tournaments.
Parent-teacher conference days will not change after the district received community feedback in favor of keeping them as-is.
“We did send a survey out to families to ask about some potential changes to this that we had started talking about as far as parent-teacher conferences for elementary school,” Hile said. “The survey did not give us an indication that the community was interested in making changes at this time, so we just kept things status quo.”
Prompted by requests from parents, the survey in part asked if families would prefer another day off so that conferences could begin earlier in the day.
Teachers will again have two days built in for professional development: Sept. 22, 2021, and Feb. 9, 2022.
Board member Cathy Petrie voted against the calendar after discussion about those two days.
“The professional development days take two days off of the 180 days [for students],” she said. “They’re e-learning days, so really, the students are with the teachers 178 days.”
Citing information the board received from Hile, Petrie said that some districts do only one day or have half-days.
“I would prefer to see it be handled that way,” she said, “so that the professional development time would be more on your own time or during the parent-teacher conference times… but not to have a whole other e-learning day.”
Petire continued, “My concern is, you can have professional development and work toward goals, but you don’t have time with the children. I feel that we lose enough with weather-related issues, and that is how e-learning should be used, not for professional development.”
SGCS Classroom Teachers Association representative Janet Lantz, who earlier read two communications from SGCS faculty regarding professional development days and spoke on the matter herself, addressed the board during discussion of the calendar.
“In the big picture of things, with 180 school days, one day of professional development is roughly, you know, less than a percent, of the whole year,” she said.
Lantz said that, in the past, new teachers joining the district struggled because the district did not have the resources
“It’s not like we’re spending the day on something; we’re investing it,” she said,” because what we learn on those days, we can then take that and enhance the instruction that we give on the other days.”
“Even though we all commit 10, 15, 20 hours a week outside of school that we don’t even get paid for,” Lantz continued, “…there is still that vital piece of professional development that when you have your entire building there… in my professional opinion, there are very few things that are more beneficial to students than that.”
Petrie responded, saying that she did not intend to come across as disrespectful to the teachers or their time.
Several other faculty members spoke or read messages regarding professional development during the meeting’s opening public comment time, and building administrators also mentioned it during their reports in a positive light.
“It’s a return on the investment,” board member Dean Geiger said. “We’re giving up two days of in-person instruction, but I believe that… we’re getting return on time spent in that professional development that makes it worth giving up the two instructional days.”
Hile noted that teachers are still instructing on those days, and have time to plan high-quality lessons.
“To me, those are much, much closer to a real day of school,” he said.
Business Manager Jodi Royer added that the professional development days also benefit non-certified staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.