ALBION — Greg Bolt carried the ball 14 times and racked up 142 yards as the Columbia City Eagles defeated the Central Noble Cougars 28-7 in Albion last Friday.
The junior quarterback also ran up 44 yards passing on four completions as the Eagles used a second-half surge to pull away from the Cougars.
Abe Barrera also ran the ball for 60 yards on nine carries for the visitors.
The game started with both teams turning it over on downs in their first offensive forays on the night.
The Eagles received the opening kickoff and gained first-down yardage on a 21-yard-run by Bolt, but the drive stalled four plays later as the Eagles turned it over on downs just 1:41 into the game.
Then, Central Noble utilized a ball-control, time-eating offense to keep Bolt and company off the field as the Cougars embarked on 14-play drive that would chew up 7:18 before turning it over on downs to the Eagles.
The Eagles got on the scoreboard first, at the 10:52 mark of the first quarter, when Michael Nodine finished off an eight-play drive with a two-yard run. The extra point by Garrett Klefeker made the score 7-0 after one quarter.
Central Noble answered with a 12-play drive 4:17 into the second quarter when senior quarterback Sawyer Yoder pitched the ball to Will Hoover, who rolled to the left side and threw a pass to a wide open Treystin Herald all alone in the end zone for the touchdown.
The point after was good by Aidan Dreibelbis, and that knotted the score at 7-7.
In the ensuing possession, Columbia City took the kickoff and the drive stalled after five plays as the Eagles turned it over on downs for the second time in the game.
On the next drive for the Cougars, it appeared to be going three-and-out, but Columbia City was flagged for a roughing the kicker penalty which resulted in a first down to keep the drive alive.
Three plays later, the Cougars fumbled the snap and junior Kaden Ward recovered it for the Eagles. However, Columbia City went three-and-out after the fumble recovery and was forced to punt.
Central Noble was then forced into an untimely turnover, as Landen Markins and Brooks Longenbaugh would put the heat on Yoder, and subsequently the ball was intercepted by the Eagles’ Garrett Geiger. Geiger returned it 39 yards for the touchdown with just 39 seconds left in the half. Klefeker added the point after kick and Columbia City led at halftime by a 14-7 score.
The Cougars were forced to punt after a three-and-out to begin the second half.
The Eagles came up empty after eight plays on their first offensive set as the Cougars intercepted Bolt’s pass to end the drive.
Both teams went three-and-out and then another three-and-out by the Cougars set up the Eagles up for a five-play drive that culminated with a 38-yard run for a touchdown by Greg Bolt to put Columbia City up 20-7, as the kick was blocked at the end of three quarters.
Central Noble turned the ball over on its first play from scrimmage to begin the final quarter as Markins pounced on a loose ball after a completed pass by the Cougars.
Columbia City took advantage of the turnover in just four plays, as Bolt threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Geiger to put the Eagles up 26-7. A two-point conversion was then completed from Bolt to senior T.J. Bedwell for a 28-7 score.
With the win, Columbia City goes to 2-0 on the season and will open Northeast 8 Conference play against Bellmont this Friday at home.
Central Noble drops to 1-1 and will host Fairfield this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.