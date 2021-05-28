MARION — Carroll's boys placed sixth at the Marion Regional last week.
Angola won the event with a score of 59.5, followed by Concordia with 50, Leo with 45.5 and Bellmont with 45.
Northrop placed fifth and Churubusco tied with Carroll for sixth place.
Leo's David Slick took seventh in the 100-meter dash.
Carroll's Luke Schlatter and Brandon Klug placed seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
Northrop's Darrius Sanders won the 400-meter dash, and Churubusco's Riley Buroff was close behind with a second-place finish.
Carroll's Schlatter came in fourth, New Haven's Nick Myles placed fifth, and Carroll's Klug came in eighth. Homestead's Aidan Sheppard placed 11th in the event.
Northrop's Connor Jackson won the 800-meter run. Churubusco's Eli Lantz placed sixth and Carroll's Preston Sloffer came in seventh. Leo's Jackson Ringwood took eighth place and New Haven's Coby Grunden was 16th.
Carroll's Sloffer took second place to one of the fastest runners in the nation, Angola's Izaiah Steury, in the 1,600-meter run. Leo's Luke Shappell was sixth in the event, HOmestead's Ethan Baitz was 11th, teammate Donald McArdle was 13rh and Churubusco's Wyatt Neireiter came in 15th in the event.
Steury also won the two-mile run. New Haven's Laterrius Cassell was 10th.
Leo's Luigi Rivas won the 110-meter hurdles and Churubusco's Nick Nondorf placed seventh.
Rivas placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, followed by Carroll's Zander Sauder in third. Homestead's Jacob Marton placed eighth and teammate Brent Tisdale came in 11th. Carroll's Kyle Horwitz finished 15th in the event.
Carroll's 400-meter relay team of Tyler Arens, Mason Smith, Braden Steely and Josh Jackson placed second.
New Haven's team of Clifford King, Joseph Robertson, Isaac Jackson and Kamari Clopton finished fourth.
Northrop's 1,600-meter relay team of Jemel Kerlegrand, A'Careon James, Darrius Saunders and Connor Jackson was regional champion.
Leo's Tyler Hartleroad, Rivas, Shappell and Jackson Ringwood came in third.
Churubusco's team of Nondorf, Dylan Stroder, Buroff and Lantz came in fifth.
Carroll's team of Arens, Schlatter, Klug and Sauder finished 10th, Homestead's 1,600-meter relay squad placed 12 and New Haven finished 14th.
Leo's 3,200-meter relay team of Tyler Hartleroad, Jaydon Steidinger, Shappell and Ringwood took second.
Northrop's Jonah Lemmon, Connor Jackson, Chryzor Baltazard and Cole Sikorski took fourth.
Homestead's Jude Minnich, Grayson Welch, Ethan Baitz and Aidan Sheppard were seventh. Carroll's team placed ninth and New Haven was 12th.
Churubusco's Buroff finished second in the high jump and Carroll's Chandler Jones was ninth.
Homestead'd Eli Griffin was regional runner-up in pole vault, followed by Leo's Semih Kose in third and Churubusco's Caiden Shively in seventh.
Northrop's Saunders finished third in long jump, Kamari Clopton of New Haven was sixth and Churubusco's Ethan Hille came in ninth.
Eagle Hunter Bianski is advancing in both the shot put and discus, placing second in shootout and fourth in discus.
Carroll's Aaron Jacquay took third in the discus and teammate Patrick Wargo was eighth.
The state finals are this weekend at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.