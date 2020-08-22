Batteries power our world. They make children’s toys spring to life, ensure that we can change channels on the television, make it possible for hearing aids to amplify sound, and maintain effective working order in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Many families keep various types of batteries on hand, but batteries in the wrong hands can cause serious injury.
The American Academy of Pediatrics warns that more than 2,500 button batteries are ingested each year in the United States. As frequently as every three hours a child enters an emergency room with a battery-related emergency. Button batteries and lithium coin batteries are found in watches, toys, cards, key fobs, calculators, and numerous other objects. Button batteries may appear harmless, but they can be anything but.
The United Kingdom-based organization First Aid for Life says button and coin batteries can easily burn through tissues and other blood vessels. The electric current in a button battery rapidly increases the pH of the tissue adjacent to the battery, potentially causing significant tissue injury. The AAP says button batteries can cause burns in as little as two hours and create lifelong injuries.
Burns and tissue damage are not the only injury risks associated with these types of batteries. While many button batteries that are ingested can and do pass through the digestive system, others become lodged in various parts of the body, causing obstructions and perforations. Batteries also do not need to be swallowed to be dangerous. Children can suffer severe injury to their nasal cavities when button batteries become lodged in the nostrils. Batteries that are lodged in the nasal cavity can cause nasal mucosal injury, periorbital cellulitis, the formation of scar tissue, and nasal septal perforation. Other injuries, including hearing loss, tympanic membrane perforation and facial nerve paralysis, can occur when these miniscule batteries are pushed into the ear canal.
Parents and other guardians need to exercise extreme caution at home. Always check that battery compartments are securely fastened, advises the National Safety Council, and keep toys belonging to older children that might contain button batteries out of reach of younger children.
Place devices that contain button batteries out of sight and beyond the reach of youngsters. When purchasing replacement batteries, look for child-resistant safety packaging. Don’t allow children to play with batteries or with batter- powered products that have easily accessible batteries.
If you suspect a button battery has been ingested or someone has sustained another battery-related injury, call the National Battery Ingestion Hotline at 800-498-8666 or take the person to the hospital immediately.
