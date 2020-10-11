FORT WAYNE — Concordia’s boys and Carroll’s girls cross country teams led a field of 13 and 11 teams, respectively, in the Northrop sectional on Saturday.
Carroll’s girls took a convincing win, scoring 20 points compared to Concordia’s 60, Homestead’s 74 and Leo’s 96 points.
Dwenger took fifth (124), Columbia City sixth (181), Northrop seventh (195) and Whitko took 11th with 341 points.
Carroll’s Zoe Duffus led the individual race of 79 runners, finishing with a time of 17:39 — more than a minute faster than her closest opponent.
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch placed second in 19:01, followed by three Carroll runners — Ashlyn Minton, Brooke Hansen and Taylor Hansen.
Madalyn Ruch rounded off the Chargers with a seventh-place finish.
Leo placed one runner in the top 10, Renee Beaubien in 10th. Lion Eden Norris finished 12th and Maya Norris placed 15th.
Homestead’s Claire Weidler came in 14th and Elise Peckinpaugh finished 18th.
Northrop’s top girls runner was Alyssa Williams in 19th.
The boys event was more competitive, as Concordia edged second-place Carroll by 19 points, 47-66.
Bishop Dwenger placed third (77 points), Homestead fourth (97), Columbia City fifth (138), Northrop sixth (154) and Leo seventh (173).
Carroll’s Preston Sloffer paced the boys race, finishing in 16:12, just three seconds ahead of second-place Karsten Schlegel.
The Chargers had two other runners finish in the top 10 — Robert Lohman in third and Nicholas Kiplinger in 10th.
Ethan Baitz paced Homestead with a ninth-place finish, and Leo’s Jaydon Steidinger led the Lions with a 13th-place finish. Homestead’s Bryson Jeffers took 16th and Leo’s Jackson Ringwood came in 18th.
The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and top five qualifying teams will compete in this Saturday’s regional at West Noble, with start times of 10:30 and 11:15 a.m.
For complete results, visit ihsaa.org.
