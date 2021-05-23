Baseball
The Carroll Chargers earned a 6-4 win at Huntington North Monday, May 17. Conner Barkel led the team with 3 RBIs and 3 hits. Daniel Kirk had 1 RBI from 2 walks. Michael Dierckman had 1 RBI from 1 hit.
Cam Niedens pitched the win for the Chargers, sharing the mound with Josh Kuhns. Niedens pitched 6 innings, pitching 47 strikes and 25 balls against 24 batters and allowing 4 runs. Kuhns threw 9 strikes and 5 balls against 4 batters, and had 1 save.
Softball
A 7th-inning run nudged the Lady Chargers to a 1-0 win over Woodlan Friday, May 14, at home. A Courtney Thomas hit sent Kendall Schrock home for the win. Schrock led the team with 2 hits, followed by Thomas and Molly Wallace with 1 each. Baylee Uhrick pitched the game for the Chargers, throwing 59 strikes and 33 balls against 22 batters.
Carroll fell 4-2 against Hamilton Southeastern Saturday, May 15. Thomas again batted in Schrock, this time for 1 run in the 2nd inning and 1 in the 7th. Both Thomas and Schrock had 2 hits, and Madeline Goheen had 1. Josie Fett and Shayla Peters shared the mound, with Fett allowing 1 run in the 4th inning and 3 in the 5th.
Huntington North proved to be tough competition, allowing just 4 hits from the Lady Chargers on the road in a 10-2 loss. Thomas, Schrock, Lillian Zeidler and Madelyn Helmkamp each had 1 hit, while Wallace had 1 RBI.
Uhrick pitched 3 innings, throwing 37 strikes and 32 balls to 17 batters and allowing 3 runs. Helmkamp pitched 2 innings, throwing 33 strikes and 15 balls and allowing 6 runs from 16 batters. Peters pitched 1 inning, throwing 12 strikes and 2 balls to 4 batters.
Golf
The Carroll Chargers boys golf team defeated Canterbury 157-189 at Autumn Ridge Thursday, May 13.
Carroll’s Cam GeRue was the match’s medalist with a 37. Ben Jackson shot a 38, followed by Hunter Melton with a 40. Peyton Richmond and Donny Dimberio both shot a 42, and Jackson Bradley shot a 44.
Tennis
The Carroll girls defeated North Central but fell to South Bend Saint Joseph and Columbus North Saturday, May 15, at North Central. The first matchup was against North Central, which the Chargers won 3-2. In singles play, Maggie Brennan won 6-3, 6-4, Cecelia Martin won 6-1, 6-0, and Tori Skender won 6-2, 6-0. The doubles team of Emily Davis and Samantha Hess fell 7-6 (5), 7-5, and the doubles team of Kenzie Lynch and Brooke Hoekema also lost.
Against South Bend, the Chargers fell 5-0. Brennan and Martin both lost their singles matches 6-0, 6-0, and Skender fell 6-0, 6-1. Davis and Hess took one set, but fell 6-0, 5-7, 10-4. Lynch and Hoekema lost 6-1, 6-0.
Skender earned the Charger’s only win against Columbus North, bringing her team to 4-1. Brennan and Martin both lost 6-0, 6-0, while Skender’s effort secured a 7-6 (4), 6-1 win. Davis and Hess put up a fight, but fell 6-3, 6-4, and Lynch and Hoekema lost 6-2, 6-1.
Carroll started the day with a 12-5 record, and left 13-7.
Leo and Snider advanced from the Wednesday, May 19, tennis sectional at Carroll.
Leo defeated Blackhawk Christian 4-1. In singles play, the Lions’ Molli Runestad won 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 against Mallory Neebes and Faith Brandenberger won 6-4, 6-4 against Roselyn Sanchez. Blackhawk’s Sophia Williams defeated Addi Kaylor 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4) for her team’s sole win. In doubles play, Leo’s Carys Merkler and Isabella Bonecutter won 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Margaret Rees-Evans and Liz Pickett, and Ava Bauman and Grace Keener won 6-3, 6-2 against Marlee Steffen and Tessa Zolman.
Snider defeated Churubusco 5-0. In singles play, Jill Solloway won 6-0, 6-0 against Madison Ramsey, Zoe Skiver won 6-0, 6-1 against Kendall Stuckey and Grace Saunders won 6-0, 6-0 against Kaylynn Boggess. In doubles play, Snider’s Lexi Matthias and Ella Clark won 6-0, 6-0 against Adrianna Winget and Miriam Kline, and Aubry Ankenbruck and Mallory Schumm won 6-1, 6-1 against Allissa Powell and Jalynn Kinner.
In the semi-final matches, Leo fell to Carroll and Snider shut out Northrop. Carroll won 3-2, with Leo’s Runestad defeating Carroll’s Brennan 6-4, 6-3 in No. 1 singles and Leo’s No. 2 doubles team of Bauman and Keener winning 7-5, 7-5 against Carroll’s Hoekema and Lynch. Winning for Carroll were Martin (6-0, 6-0 against Brandenberger), Skender (6-0, 6-0 against Kaylor) and the No. 1 doubles team of Davis and Hess (6-0, 6-0 against Merkler and Bonecutter).
Snider followed up the previous day’s win with another 5-0 shutout, this time against Northrop. Solloway won No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2 against Alexandra Salinas, while Skiver and Saunders won 6-0, 6-1 against Northrop’s Hannah Paul and Eenroi Mon, respectively. In doubles play, Matthias and Clark won 6-1, 6-1 against Danielle Smith and Kassandra Rodriguez, and Ankenbruck and Schumm won 6-1, 6-2 against Rebecca Moravec and Jovana Ibisevic.
The Chargers won Friday’s final match against Snider 4-1. Brennan defeated Solloway 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Martin topped Skiver 6-3, 6-3 in No. 2 singles, and Skender won against Snider’s Saunders 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Carroll’s No. 1 doubles team of Davis and Hess beat Matthias and Clark 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles. Snider’s Ankenbruck and Schumm took the No. 2 singles win, beating Carroll’s Hoekema and Lynch 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Leo’s Runestad will also advance to the individual sectional in No. 1 singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.