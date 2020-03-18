CHURUBUSCO — While many events in the area have canceled due to the coronavirus, the Churubusco Town Council meeting will continue as scheduled.
Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl said the council planned to cancel the meeting due to COVID-19 concerns, but guidance from the state requires the meeting to be held.
However, the council will attempt to make the meeting short.
"The council reserves the right to forego public comment and department reports in order to adjourn as quickly as possible," Sade-Bartl said.
The council has five items on its agenda — addressing the meeting schedule, attendance policy, disconnects/penalties, office hours and a ReachAlert agreement.
The meeting is held at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays at the Town Hall, 215 Home Avenue, Churubusco.
