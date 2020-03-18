News

Purdue Extension to host industrial hemp program

COLUMBIA CITY — Purdue Extension in Whitley County will be hosting an Industrial Hemp 101 program on April 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City.

Parkview implements COVID-19 precautions

FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health has implemented multiple precautionary measures across its facilities to mitigate the impact of novel coronavirus and the disease is causes, COVID-19.

Police/Fire

After discussion, council makes bid selection

CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s Town Council had a lengthy discussion last month in deciding what company to choose to provide preliminary engineering for its upcoming sewer project.

PD moving forward with hiring process

CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco Town Marshal Dustin Papenbrock updated the town council on his progress in hiring a new police officer at last week’s meeting.

Opinion

Pandemic and Biden shift our body politic

Think about where the 2020 presidential race was a month ago: President Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial and his approval approached the 50% mark that had eluded him for most of his first term. His reelection chances were greatly enhanced. With Joe Biden’s apparent demise,…

Take coronavirus advice seriously

Regardless of how serious or not serious you think coronavirus is, you should take recommendations of local health officials seriously.

Do Your molehills look like mountains?

The snow melts, we begin to be anxious for spring, and we see molehills in the yard. Instead of a nice, even turf surface, these molehills may seem like mountains to many homeowners. Forgetting all the noise about home remedies and sure-fire ways to get rid of moles, what is the best method?