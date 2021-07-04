CHURUBUSCO — Sugar Grove Church of God in Churubusco is continuing its annual tradition with an event this weekend, which will benefit one of its own families.
The church will host its annual ice cream social on July 10, 4-7:30 p.m. On the menu are hot chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, desserts and homemade ice cream.
There will also be entertainment for all ages, including music, caricatures, face painting and balloon art. The event has been going on for more than 55 years.
Everything is being offered for a free-will donation, which will be given to a church family that unexpectedly lost their granddaughter, her unborn infant and her young daughter in a car accident in April.
The church is located at 5019 E. CR 500S in Noble County.
Contact the church at 260-693-1718 for more information.
