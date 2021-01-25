WATERLOO — A Churubusco man was arrested Sunday night after leading police on a brief chase at more than 100 mph, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department said.
Carlos Lee Taylor Jr., 38, was taken to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn and held on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, Class C misdemeanor.
Police said Taylor also was wanted on an Ohio warrant for domestic battery and an Allen County warrant for simple assault.
The incident began just after 9:30 p.m. when Waterloo Officer James L. Burkhart was waiting on a train behind a 1991 BMW and noticed its tail light was not working.
After crossing the railroad tracks into downtown Waterloo, Burkhart activated the lights on his police car. Burkhart said the BMW slowed and pulled to the right, but did not stop. It then spun around in the intersection at U.S. 6 and headed south on Wayne Street.
Burkhart said he radioed for help and chased the car, which reached 70 mph by Walnut Street on the town’s south side and then “well over 100 mph” on C.R. 427 south of Waterloo.
Waterloo Officer Joshua Heffelfinger set up stop sticks at DeKalb High School and successfully deflated the BMW’s tires, a police report said. Officer Jeremy Heffelfinger of the Auburn Police Department joined the pursuit.
The vehicle started to slow when it reached C.R. 36, where several more police vehicles were positioned ahead with their lights flashing. The vehicle stopped in front of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene on North Main Street at the north edge of Auburn.
After police ordered Taylor from the vehicle, Taylor reportedly told police he attempted to escape because he knew about warrants for his arrest.
A female passenger in the BMW was released after questioning.
Waterloo officers were assisted by Auburn Police, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police.
