WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Council At-Large candidates participated in the following Q&A leading up to the June 2 primary election. Candidates include James Argerbright, Thor Hodges, Adam Hurley, Frank Johnson, Chad Nix, Kelley Sheiss, Damien Stafford and Joan Western.
Tell us about yourself
KELLEY SHEISS: I have been a Whitley County resident for 25 years, prior to that living in Chicago and Lancaster, Pa. A graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, I currently reside in Larwill on a third-generation family farming operation where we raise hogs, cattle and crops. My husband, Donnie, is a full-time farmer and my son, Dillon, will soon be a graduate of Columbia City High School. Currently, I am helping on the farm, while also serving as a regional director for the Indiana Beef Cattle Association and as an alternate on the Whitley County Board of Zoning Appeals. I have previously worked for the Kosciusko and Whitley County Economic Development Corporations, served for 12 years as the program director of Leadership Whitley County, worked for Purdue Extension of Whitley County, and served as a substitute teacher at Columbia City High School. In the past I have also served on the Columbia City Parks Board, ULEAD Board, United Way of Whitley County, and the Whitley County 4-H Council.
JOAN WESTERN: I reside in Etna Troy Township and I am a Republican on the primary ballot for Whitley County County Council At Large. Originally from Thorncreek Township, I grew up on our family dairy farm. I have a strong business background. I am proud to be a past Whitley County Woman Of The Year, Whitley County Business Of The Year and the current president of the Whitley County Republican Women’s Club. I am the Etna Troy — Troy Precinct Committeeman and a Etna Troy Township Board Member. I have represented Whitley County as a State Delegate at the Indiana State Republican Conventions. I own and operate Western’s Garage LLC along with working part-time for Parkview Physicians Group General Surgery in Columbia City.
THOR HODGES: I am a lifelong resident of Whitley County. I grew up in Churubusco and graduated from Churubusco High School. I moved to Columbia City where I started my career in law enforcement and raised my family. I worked for the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department for four years as a dispatcher and reserve deputy before taking a job with the Columbia City Police Department, where I have been for the last 26 years. During this period of time I have volunteered at the Whitley County Council on Aging. I have also been involved with community corrections supervision and coaching Columbia City wrestling. I am seeking reelection for Whitley County Council. I have served the last four years on council and have previously been elected to Columbia City Common Council. While on council I served as council president in 2018 and 2019. I also served on the planning commission, the solid waste board and I continue to work very closely with the Whitley County Council on Aging as its chairman of the board. I am a conservative who believes in controlled growth and being responsible to the taxpayer for the distribution of their funds. We have huge challenges ahead of us for the financial well-being of our county, these are uncertain times and we need to continue to have leadership that shows responsibility to the taxpayer. I believe that our county employees are some of the best in the entire state and we have worked hard to make sure that we appreciate and compensate our employees and treat them as our most valuable asset. If re-elected, I promise to you, the taxpayer, to listen, respond and vote in an appropriate way that aligns with your beliefs. County-level government is about listening to the people and a true representative will always be a direct reflection of his constituents. This I promise to you!
FRANK JOHNSON: I was born in 1957 at Whitley County Memorial Hospital to Paul and Marilyn Johnson. I graduated from Columbia City High School in 1975. In 1983, I attended the Purdue Short Course in Agriculture. In 1991, I married my wife Sherry, a CCU nurse at Parkview Whitley. We have two children, Chelsie and Wesley. Chelsie is now married to Landon Lawrence and they have two children, Kinley and Aubree. As a lifelong resident of Whitley County, I love my community and church family, New Hope Wesleyan.
CHAD NIX: I am Chad Nix and am a lifelong resident of Jefferson Township. I currently work for Ultra Electronics as the Corporate Security Officer and oversee 12 other locations. I have been happily married to Stephanie Nix for 22 years, and have two grown children Sydney Christman and Cole Nix. As an elected member of township government for over 20 years I have learned the value of every tax dollar. I have had the pleasure of forming budgets in good economic times and have had to make difficult decisions in not so good of times.
ADAM HURLEY: I married my wife, Susan, 14 years ago; and we have two wonderful kids, Logan and Samantha. Susan and I are lifelong residents of Whitley County. We both were in 4-H growing up, and now our kids are as well. We both graduated from Columbia City High School. During school and just after graduation, I worked on my uncle’s farm. In 1999, I found my calling at J&K Communications where I started installing radios and climbing towers. From there, I went into the Parts Department were I did all the purchasing for J&K. This is were I learned to get a good deal and negotiate. I then moved to my current position in sales. My main customer base is in public safety where I work with commissioners, council members, mayors and chiefs throughout Indiana. I understand how these various groups work. I’m able to present projects our county is working on to see if they have already gone down this road. I don’t believe in recreating the wheel if there is already a good solution out there. Right after high school, I joined the Thorncreek Township Fire Department. I have held the positions of firefighter, captain and assistant chief. This is where I learned to be a leader and how to give back to my community. I have also been fortunate enough to be elected to the Thorncreek Township Advisory Board for two years so far, where we balance the budget and make sure we spend our tax dollars wisely. I also was on the Finance Committee for Passages for two years.
JIM ARGERBRIGHT: I am a lifelong resident of Whitley County. Married to wife Julie for 46 yrs; three children, five grandchildren. Past Whitley County Commissioner for 12 years. Have served on many 4-H committees, board and chairman of 4-H auction committee for 34 years. Agriculture and business loan officer for 44 years, most recent 35 years with Star Financial Bank. Currently serve as Larwill representative to Whitley County Economic Development and Whitley County Redevelopment Commission (US 30 Industrial Corridor).
DAMIEN STAFFORD: I was born and raised in Tri-Lakes. I was fortunate enough to go to Thorncreek and then on to CCHS. I went through the alternative education program at the Diamond Center and received my GED at 17. I started working at a very young age at local restaurants and learned the value of hard work. I met my wife Tracy when we were only 17 and we have two boys, Andrew (10) and Cole (15). I spent about 10 years in factory work, mostly in CNC where I would set up and operate lathes and mills. In 2006 I decided to enlist in the U.S. Army at age 27 because I wanted better for our family. I had the honor of not only serving my country, but I was stationed at the best unit you could ask for 2/320th FAR 101st ABN DIV, with the most amazing leaders and brothers. My job was not only a driver, but as an RTO (which is similar to a 911 operator) to maintain contact with all friendly forces within our area of operation during OIF/OEF 2007-2009. Before deploying I went through an amazing experience at The Sabalauski Air Assault School where I was Air Assault qualified. I also completed some online college courses during our deployment. I came home from Iraq in November 2008 and three months after coming home from our 15-month deployment I was hospitalized with an infection to my pericardial sac (which is what protects your heart). I had no idea how much it would impact everything after. I had reenlisted on Sept. 11, 2008, and then was forced to retire in June 2010 because of my back and spine. For the last 10 years I have struggled with chronic pain and finding ways to live and provide for my family. I do believe that things happen for a reason. After getting the first one of my three surgeries I needed to get back on my feet, I went back to work driving for a car dealership making $8 an hr. I worked my way into sales within a month, which allowed me to get my neck surgery, the second of the three surgeries. Within three years I was a finance manager at Big City Cars where I not only worked with subprime to prime lenders, but also how to meet the needs of every individual regardless of credit. What do I have to offer? My knowledge in financing along with my time in the military, setting up network communications big enough for a small town, or even my experience conducting communications under extreme pressure when lives are at stake.
Why are you running for office?
CHAD NIX: In 1998 I wanted to do more for the community that I lived in so I ran and was elected to the Jefferson Township Advisory Board. Following my 12 years on the board I ran for Jefferson Township Trustee in 2010 where I served for 8 years. I have always had a drive to serve. I have served on Whitley County 4-H Fair Board for six years and three of those years I was the treasure. I am also a member of the Jefferson Center Fire Department. Servanthood is in my blood and I want to be a voice for the people.
JIM ARGERBRIGHT: I have always had a passion to serve and try to better my community for over past 30 years. I have the time and desire to continue to serve. I enjoy working with other elected officials, citizens and businesses.
FRANK JOHNSON: Over the years I have always worked within the county, working for the Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher and jailer, as well as in factories and driving truck for local farming business. I also have been a lifelong farmer. I have served my community by being a part of the Union Township Fire Department, serving as fire chief in 1987. I have been a member of the Farm Bureau board, the Sheriff’s Merit board for approximately six years, and most recently the Farm Service Agency Board for eight years.
KELLEY SHEISS: My decision to run came with a considerable amount of thought and support from my family and friends. Serving to represent our residents is not something that should be taken lightly. Foremost, I have a strong desire to serve in a new capacity. In working with county economic development corporations, as well as with local officials on agriculture issues, it spurred my desire to commit more time to public service and become involved in county government. I feel we have an excellent quality of life story here, which we owe in part to strong local government, quality employees, and a healthy budget. These are things I want to be involved in supporting for our future.
JOAN WESTERN: I am seeking a seat on the County Council to represent the people of Whitley County. I believe everyone has a voice and should be heard and treated with respect. The decisions of the County Council build our community. I want a strong foundation for the families of Whitley County.
THOR HODGES: I am running for office because I believe in myself. I believe that I am a true representative of the Whitley County taxpayer. In years past, I have looked at our representation and I felt that they didn’t listen to all of the people, special interest groups were represented disproportionately. I am a voice for all citizens and I listen and respond and vote accordingly. I ask questions, and bring common sense, to an area where sometimes common sense may be lacking. I believe in myself and the ability to be fair to all taxpayers.
DAMIEN STAFFORD: We have such an amazing community and I know this to be true more so after my time abroad. I refer to Whitley County as a Utopia, because that is exactly what we have here, a Utopia. Our schools are the best, not because of the newer nicer schools, but because of the teachers and staff. Without these amazing people, I would not have been able to do a fraction of the awesome things I have been a part of. During the 2008 elections, I voted Republican via absentee ballot due to deployment. After witnessing the destructive policies that our 44th president shoved down the throats of every American, I knew that I couldn’t just vote anymore. I swore an oath to The Constitution of The United States of America and I believe that elected officials are public servants, so I am running more for public service than an office. Yes, it is “an office,” however after serving in the U.S. Army that feeling of wanting to do something greater than yourself never goes away — ever!
ADAM HURLEY: For years, I have told those around me that I would like to do more for our community; and I have always wanted to be a part of the Council. I want to make sure we spend our money wisely. We all work really hard for the money we make, so let’s not waste it. Unfortunately, I think that the next two years are going to be really tough. The tax dollars just aren’t going to be there because of COVID-19. So the Council will have to work especially hard to stay on budget and prioritize what we really need.
If elected, what are some projects you would like to see funded during your term?
CHAD NIX: I would love to see broadband internet funded but I also know that county government can’t fund it on our own. The price tag for this project is currently unaffordable. We need to work at a public/private/federal government partnership to be able to afford a project of this size. I am very fiscally conservative and will work hard at having a balanced budget. I also know that with the current COVID-19 pandemic the amount of tax dollars coming into the county will be impacted and we will have to make budget decisions that will push wants farther down the road.
DAMIEN STAFFORD: I would need to see every aspect of the topic being discussed before making any decisions on any project or funding. Something that has been brought to my attention and more so now than ever with schools educating through distance e-learning, is our infrastructure and high-speed internet. High-speed internet is just as essential today as electricity if we want our community to stay competitive in this fast-paced world we live in. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love that we still have that 1950s small-town feeling. That is just another reason why I say Utopia so much. While I do believe that we need to start upgrading our infrastructure, I would not advocate for a tax increase for each taxpayer. I also don’t think we should spend money just to spend money. It’s not a public servants’ job to spend taxpayers’ money just for the sake of spending it.
THOR HODGES: We as a county are experiencing a situation that I don’t know if we’ve ever had to face before. Not only do we have people out of work but we have tax deadlines that are being postponed. During this next budgetary cycle we will need to be very diligent to make sure that our county general fund is maintained at a level that will be able to support us over the next year or so to make sure that we have funds available in times of true need and for projects that will keep Whitley County running. When I took over as council president in 2018 I had a meeting with the State Board of Accounts and they explained to me that our county general fund was well below the recommended level that it should be at. I worked very hard in 2018 and 2019 to get our county general fund from a balance of about $300,000 to over $2 million. We can’t just spend that money because it’s there! We have some tough challenges ahead of us and we need to be prepared.
KELLEY SHEISS: Before addressing project funding, I want to be clear about my awareness of the unprecedented times we are experiencing. I think it is imperative to maintain a strong balanced budget and continue supporting the programs, departments and staff already in place. Provided that occurs, I think having a strategic plan in place to set priorities for public funds is essential. In talking with department heads earlier this year, they operate very efficiently, but there are always opportunities to strengthen the services provided to our county and its residents. For instance, public safety is extremely important and proper training facilities for law enforcement is critical. Also important is continued support of the Next Level Whitley County Initiative. Good things are already happening with partnerships and collaboration, such as the efforts at Miami Village. These programs need to continue. And while it has already been funded, it is vital we have dedicated community input and give significant thought to the planned updating of the county’s comprehensive plan. I believe the county employees have done a great job in the past seeking out grant opportunities and collaborative partnerships and this needs to be encouraged and continued. As we approach budget time, it is important to communicate with department heads and listen to the requests they may have that will offer improved services to our taxpayers.
JOAN WESTERN: If I am honored to be elected to County Council, I would embrace the direction the Community Corrections Program is taking. I support the programs and encourage an educational approach to rehabilitation. The needs of our jail is a concern that has to be supported. Supporting community programs such as the Whitley County Senior Center, the Humane Society of Whitley County, Whitley County Community Foundation, the Alcohol and Drug Program, Whitley County Veterans, along with the many more that create opportunities for outreach. Maintaining the county roads with the funds available is achievable with compromise and diligence. Maintaining a safe and prosperous county is in everyone’s interest.
FRANK JOHNSON: At this time, I understand that the first year serving on County Council will be a learning process. I do believe that all departments need to be properly funded with the tax money we take in. That said, the one thing that I may have special concern about is our infrastructure. As Whitley County grows, there is more traffic on our roads and bridges. I would like to see our rivers and streams get more attention to serve our community.
JIM ARGERBRIGHT: I would like to assist in developing a very efficient yearly budget, working with elected officials and department heads. Due to COVID-19, we know county revenues are going to be down and handling an efficient budget will be crucial. Continue to work with agricultural, industrial and retail businesses and properties to maintain a tax base and jobs. Continue to initiate an efficient county internet system. The state is mandating improved capacity of jail and work release programs and work with authorities to develop an efficient resolution.
What policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
DAMIEN STAFFORD: I am not going to say that I would agree or disagree with any of the other candidates. I can tell that we all come from different backgrounds and the paths we have traveled are the reason we have our beliefs and convictions. I am not a party line guy, I believe in common sense, I do have strong fiscally conservative values when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money. I am not afraid to say no if it is not right or yes if it is a must! I don’t believe it’s the government’s job to tell others what they can and can’t do on their property. I strongly believe that local leaders who believe in small government and states’ rights are essential! I believe I became more conservative when I became a father.
ADAM HURLEY: I can’t say I know all my opponents that well; but after the interview in which most of us participated, I feel we share the same goals. We just want to get there differently, and that is good. Some are focusing only on agriculture—others are focused more on business growth. I am in the middle. I have been involved in farming my whole life, but I also understand that we need the business to continue to thrive in Whitley County, and bring jobs here. Our EDC has done a great job at this over the years.
JIM ARGERBRIGHT: It is a MUST to have good communication with citizens, elected officials and all municipalities in the county. I have knowledge of how government works.
CHAD NIX: I believe in responsible growth in the county. I think that we can grow in a responsible and measured way that allows us to attract new community members but also supports our established businesses and farms. I also serve as the president of the Whitley County Regional Sewer District and believe that we need to clean up our sins of the past by working on septic elimination projects that are known to be problems in areas of the county. The sewer district is not popular with some residents because of the cost to home owners, but the board members are doing everything they can to make to make the cost as affordable as possible.
THOR HODGES: That is a tough question, because I really quite honestly don’t know what my opponents policies are. I do not believe it would be fair to compare myself to my opponents. I will tell you that first and foremost my number one policy in any walk of life is to treat people fairly. As an elected member of Whitley County Council I think it’s a tremendous policy to listen to everyone, I’m a good listener and I respond to peoples concerns. I believe in true representation! I listen to everyone and I am a voice for the Whitley County taxpayer!
FRANK JOHNSON: I have followed the workings of our county government for years, keeping up with the Commissioner and County Council directly. I also get the paper to make sure that I keep up to date with our community. If elected, I will devote my time to County Council because I want to help give back to my community.
KELLEY SHEISS: I believe one thing we all have in common is representing taxpayer funds wisely. Personally, I have a commitment, if elected, to making the Council position more visible within the county government building, meeting regularly with staff, and developing a stronger working relationship with each department. I have a special interest in the Next Level Whitley County program, which through partnerships with corrections, mental health, vocational training and on-going support services can address critical issues in our county. The safety of Whitley County – and those who keep us safe – needs to be a top priority, as well as effective economic development. Obviously, I am an ardent supporter of agriculture and I strongly feel we need to value our roots and be mindful of decisions that could negatively impact our rural community. It goes without saying that making sound financial decisions while continuing to deliver quality services to the county residents in the best way possible is key to our successful future.
JOAN WESTERN: I pursue the seat of County Council At Large without a self agenda. I have the interest of the county citizens as a guideline for policy issues. I am capable of reading and understanding contracts, I understand the lowest bid is not always the best bid, I believe whenever possible to use the resources from our own county businesses. I support Whitley County.
What makes you the best choice for Whitley County Council?
CHAD NIX: I feel that my experience in government will make me the best choice for Whitley County Council. I have experience creating and managing budgets in government, non-profits and private industry. I understand the value of a dollar and will work hard at spending those dollars intelligently and responsibly.
ADAM HURLEY: I am focused on two priorities. First, let’s spend our money wisely as we move our county into the future. It makes no sense to put a band-aid on a problem just to get by, only to spend more money to do it right later. I would be honored to use my experience and negotiation skills to get what we need and can afford. Second, we need to keep our money in our community! We have great companies in Whitley County, so let’s use and support them. If they can provide the products and services we need at a fair price, we should use them. They support Whitley County with their tax dollars, it’s important to support them.
JIM ARGERBRIGHT: Over the years I have attended many County Council meetings and understand the role of the County Council. I understand this is not just a one-meeting-a-month position. I have the time to devote to doing the homework, meeting with people outside regular meetings, and giving the time the position demands.My history shows that I have had to make tough informed decisions, and understand that this is part of the job. Finally, I have always enjoyed this type of community service. I appreciate everyone’s support.
DAMIEN STAFFORD: I will tell you about my amazing experiences and I can tell you that I will serve with great integrity, but as far as being the best candidate that is for the voters to decide. I will leave you with this — I came back from war thinking I was on top of the world, I got knocked down pretty hard and because of that I know that I am not the best and can only strive to achieve that unattainable goal!
THOR HODGES: The main purpose of Whitley County Council is to be a steward of the county’s tax dollars. I believe in the great citizens of Whitley County. People of Whitley County are hard-working and expect their interests, especially financially, to be guarded and cared for in a responsible way. When I moved to Columbia City from Churubusco 30 years ago I had nothing in my pocket except a work ethic and the belief that if I worked hard enough I could get to where I wanted to get to. I believe that this same spirit lies in the citizens of Whitley County. I am the best person for the job because I understand that a penny saved is a penny earned and that the number one priority for a Whitley County councilman is to be responsible for the citizens of Whitley County‘s tax dollars! Thank you for your vote on June 2.
KELLEY SHEISS: I will work hard for the people of our county. This position is more than just a meeting or two a month. It is a job. It requires a commitment and desire to serve others, characteristics I have demonstrated in my previous experience and community involvement. It requires someone who will listen-to-understand, ask questions, and continually educate themselves in order to be the most effective at the job in the best manner possible. I am not afraid to challenge the status quo, while keeping the county’s – and its residents – best interests in mind.
JOAN WESTERN: I make the best choice for County Council due to my ability to research and find solutions. I listen, comprehend then solve. I want Whitley County to grow with the people and communities, changing with them, finding the best ways to achieve our goals. I ask for your vote at the June 2 primary election. I cannot win this seat without you. Please vote.
FRANK JOHNSON: Being an outgoing person and listening to the people of Whitley County, I have heard all sides of our community and want to share their concerns and voices to the leaders of our county. I want to share and address the opinions of the great people of Whitely County: the great place I call home.
