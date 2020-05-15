cbn-9.7.18-election2

Whitley County officials are gearing up for the June primary election. Voters who wish to skip the crowds at the polls may vote early at the courthouse or vote absentee. Pictured, individuals line up at the polls at the Whitley County Government Center at the 2018 General Election.

COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Election Office is preparing for the primary election, which was pushed back from May to June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s primary election is Tuesday, June 2, but there are other options for those who do not want to go out on election day.

Individuals can vote absentee by mail or traveling board. Contact the election office at 260-248-3164 by Thursday, May 21 (mail) or Friday, May 29 (traveling board). Forms can be returned by mail, in-person, via fax at 260-248-3137 or email at wcclerk6@whitleygov.com.

One can also request to vote by mail online at www.indianavoters.com. Choose “vote by mail or traveling board” on the home page, choose “visit my voter portal,” enter your information, then choose Absentee Voting from the drop-down. Choose “vote by mail,” answer the questions and follow the directions.

The only option to vote in the primary election is Republican or Democrat. There are not any public questions on the primary ballot this year.

In-office absentee voting will take place Tuesday, May 26-Friday, May 29 daily from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. There will also be hours Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Monday, June 1, 8 a.m.-noon.

In-office absentee voting is located at the Voter Registration Office at the Whitley County Courthouse, 101 W. Van Buren St., Room 18, Columbia City. Photo ID is required.

