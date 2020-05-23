Tell us about yourself:
CHAD: I’m a lifelong resident of Whitley County. When I was young my family lived just south of Collamer and later in Thorncreek Township. Im a graduate of Columbia City High School and now live in Etna-Troy Township. In 2002, inspired by the events of 9/11, I joined the Air Force and served as a member of Air Force Security Forces and was later handpicked to be a recruiter. After separating from the Air Force, I attended college at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado and returned home to Whitley County with my wife Sarah to raise our 6 children here. I love Whitley County and couldn’t wait to come home after my service and education were complete. I’ve worked in Human Resources management and recruiting since leaving the Air Force. In 2019, I founded a small business in pressure washing fleet vehicles and farm equipment.
TOM: I am a lifelong resident of Whitley County. After high school, I continued my education, graduating from Purdue University’s AG Short Course. While growing up, I worked along with my family on a dairy farm. I learned what hard work was and that any work you did needed to be your best effort. This is the work ethic I expect from myself. I have been involved in agribusiness for more than 40 years as owner/operator of a grain farming business with my son, Doug. In addition to my 10 years in 4-H, I also served as Director for the 4-H Clubs Inc. Board. My wife and I are parents of 3 children and 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. We attend New Hope Wesleyan Church. I am a United States Army Reserve Veteran and have been a member of the Richland Township volunteer fire department. I have served on many boards, one of which is the Northeastern REMC Board in which I currently chair and have served this board for the past 33 years.
Why are you running for office?
TOM: I am running for office for many reasons. One being that Whitley County has provided me a good life and I want the same for my children, grandchildren and great grandson. There are many challenges ahead that my fellow Commissioners and I want to bring to fruition. With my son bearing some of the agribusiness management I have more time to meet these challenges.
CHAD: I have a passion to serve. In 2013, then Governor Mike Pence appointed me as Commissioner on the Indiana War Memorial Commission. In 2014, I was elected to the Etna-Troy Township advisory board. I have served as a delegate to the GOP State Convention and as a Precinct Committeeman. In 2016, I was elected to Whitley County Council and have served on the Plan Commission, Economic Development Board, as Vice President of Council in 2018 and 2019 and now as President of Council in 2020. I love our communities in Whitley County and want to preserve what make us great for my children and their children for generations to come. I am committed to our county and will make decisions based on what is best for the whole county. I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and encouragement to run for Commissioner and am excited for the opportunity. I appreciate your vote.
If elected, what are some projects you would like to would like to see implemented during your term?
CHAD: As a member of County Council, the most common reason I hear from constituents is to discuss taxes and roads. I am committed to keeping taxes low and investing in our infrastructure. There are a number of projects happening in the coming years that will need to be approached by fiscally conservative Commissioners. I have never voted to raise taxes and as Commissioner, I will be a conservative voice on how to responsibly use the resources county government has. I would like to see county government strengthen their relationships with our communities including Columbia City, Churubusco, South Whitley and Larwill. I will be actively involved in building those partnerships.
TOM: In 2017 the Indiana Department of Corrections gave us notice that we must eliminate jail overcrowding. The Commissioners formed a jail task force made up of law enforcement, probation, judicial and representatives from the Commissioners and County Council. We determined that 50% of the jail population were waiting on trial dates and 20% were there with mental health or addiction issues. We formed a partnership with Parkview Health along with our correctional system to address these health issues. A mental health and addiction facility was formed at no cost to County tax payers. We are working towards building a new work release center to ease the jail overcrowding problems we face. We have put much time into this, and I would like to be in office to see it all happen. I would like to work with prospective businesses to expand along the US-30 corridor on the west side of the County. The County has started this process with a TIF district in Richland Township. These are just a couple of the projects I would like to continue working to resolve.
What makes you the best choice for Whitley County Commissioner? What policy issues set you apart from your opponent?
TOM: I have the experience of already serving one term as County Commissioner. I have also been owner/operator of a business for over 40 years. It is challenging managing a large business. You have to meet payroll and be informed about various insurance programs, plus have knowledge about many different avenues. In the agribusiness field, you need to be acquainted with technology, budgeting, mechanics, accounting and other areas of expertise. Plus, by serving for 33 years as Director on the Northeastern REMC Board I have been involved in decisions serving a 100 million dollar a year business. I think this combination gives me more experience in helping to serve Whitley County as Commissioner.
CHAD: My opponent has been in county government for a long time and I appreciate his service as an elected official. My policy is small and efficient government and keeping taxes low. I am a strong fiscal and social conservative. It’s time for new leadership in Whitley County. I bring a new set of ideas and a fresh perspective. I’m committed to keeping taxes low and making our community a great place to invest in new and existing business and residential growth.
What is the county’s role in making sure the community and businesses have adequate internet resources?
CHAD: I believe there are market solutions for better internet. The county should create an environment that is business friendly and encourages internet service providers to expand their businesses into broadband by keeping taxes low and not placing additional regulations. Whitley County Economic Development and the Redevelopment Commission have a role in seeking outside providers to invest in Whitley County. As Commissioner, I will encourage investment in Whitley County’s internet infrastructure.
TOM: Concerning high speed internet, the Commissioners have pursued at least 5 leads from reputable companies who install fiber. Each has said, at present it is not financially feasible to do this in Whitley County. A local company has diligently researched this for the past 2 years. The cost to install fiber for a project of this size is in excess of $50 million. It will take at least $10 million from all government sources including the City and the County combined, plus grants to make this happen. A funded project of this size would put a major burden on our taxpayers. A project of this magnitude is not for County Government, but when it’s profitable a private entity will make it happen. It’s just simple economics.
Should the county and city work toward a combined dispatch center?
TOM: The County and the City have worked on combining the dispatch centers for several years. At this time, a combined dispatch center has not been feasible. Like most issues facing us as Commissioners, there are many obstacles and complexities involved and there are no easy answers. It is always our desire as Commissioners to maintain a good working relationship between the County and the City. As Commissioner, I will continue to work toward a solution to this issues that best serves the taxpayer and Whitley County residents.
CHAD: I would like to see the conversation continue between Columbia City and Whitley County about a combined dispatch center but there is not a simple solution. If there is a cost savings for the taxpayer, I think it is worth pursuing. I will say Whitley County’s dispatchers do a great job and I am thankful for all they do.
How should the county balance community growth and agriculture? What is the role of county government?
CHAD: Whitley County is still very much an agricultural community. That’s a big part of what makes us great. I’m thankful for our farmers and meat producers and hope to see farms preserved while our communities grow. I’m also a big property rights proponent and believe in market solutions. I believe if landowners wish to develop their property’s, we should encourage them and welcome the growth. On the other hand, if farmers wish to expand their operations, county government shouldn’t stand in their way. Our Building and Planning department has worked hard on this issue and has done a fantastic job with our comprehensive plan.The plan includes setbacks to protect both residential and agricultural interests. I am for smaller government control and market solutions but also believe county government has a responsibility to keep its residents safe and to enforce health and safety standards.
TOM: Community/residential growth and agriculture are both extremely important to our community, each contributing to our tax base. Existing agricultural operations are an important foundation of our economy, whether they be production agriculture or agribusiness. A key to this issue is education and understanding, with effective zoning and planning that provides proper locations for each. At the same time, we as County Government need to identify areas for residential expansion where sewer and infrastructure is close so we do not promote unmanaged growth.
