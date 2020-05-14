Tell us about yourself:
Amber: I have lived in Whitley County for sixty five years as a resident of Churubusco. My wife Patty and I have been married for over 54 years and we have two children, Bob (Marna) Amber and Amy (Sean) Motter all of whom live in the Churubusco area. We have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Prior to serving the community for over 30 years as a paramedic with Whitley County EMS, I owned the Chevrolet dealership in Churubusco. I proudly served with the Indiana Air National Guard’s 122 Tactical Fighter Wing for eight years.
Green: I graduated from Columbia City High School. In high school I developed a strong interest in politics. Mr. Urschel would bring them up in class as point of discussion and I always loved it. I then attended the University of Southern Indiana where I majored in political science. Southern Indiana is beautiful and I loved calling Evansville home for a year but, my heart was here in Whitley County. I then transferred to what was then Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne. I quickly realized that jobs in the political field were extremely hard to come by, so I changed my major to public affairs with a concentration in criminal justice and a minor in political science.
I interned for Allen County Adult Probation for a year and loved it. I then began working for Allen County Youth Services Center (emergency shelter care for the regions youth). There I worked second shift hands-on with the residents. I deeply loved my time there and working with children, but after five years I knew it was time to move on.
I then began working for the Indiana Department of Child Services where I managed a full case load as well as investigated allegations of child abuse and neglect. Though the job took its toll on me mentally and physically, that is not why I quit. My values and beliefs did not match up with the departments. I could not get up and go to work and continue to put children back into what I viewed as unsafe environments or watch a case drag out for years.
I then was lucky enough to be hired to work as Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel’s executive assistant. No day is ever the same working for Mayor Daniel. Some days I am busy writing the city’s newsletter, other days I am doing outdoor service projects with the Youth Council. Local government is near and dear to my heart. It is what truly touches everyone’s lives every day in some fashion (electricity, roads, trash, police department etc.) Over the past 4.5 years I have learned a great deal from Mayor Ryan Daniel. I couldn’t ask for a better mentor. He truly is a man for the people. I just completed my master of public affairs with a concentration in public management from Indiana University Fort Wayne.
I also serve on many boards and committees. I serve as the Third Congressional District Chairperson for Indiana’s Young Republicans. The goal of the organization is to advance the GOP’s agenda as well as helping Republican candidates from election to office. I also serve as the Third Congressional Chairperson for the Indiana Federation of Women Republicans. Both organizations’ goals are to advance the GOP’s agenda and to assist Republican candidates from election to office. I am also just finishing up my graduate research position with the Institute for Holocaust and Genocidal Studies. I also proudly serve as Congressman Jim Banks’ Whitley County Coordinator. This consist of attending events, managing volunteers and any other task the campaign needs me to do. I deeply enjoy my role with the campaign and have learned so much from Jim and his campaign manager Steve Justus. I also serve on the Whitley County Juvenile Detention Alternative Intervention Board, Whitley County Community Corrections Board, Alcohol and Tobacco Board and Whitely County Local Emergency Planning Committee (as chairman). I am also a member of the National Rifle Association, Rotary and Whitley County Farm Bureau.
Why are you running for office?
Green: I am running for office because I fully believe that Whitley County is the best place to live, work and raise a family. However, I would be lying if I said Whitley County government was as effective as it could be in serving its residents. It is time for every elected official put their best foot forward and work together with one another. The county and all the municipalities (Churubusco, South Whitley and Columbia City) must work together to put people first. It is time ulterior motives and agendas be put aside, to again, put people first. It is time to be intentional on the direction the county should go on. It is time to always have the best interest of the public in mind. It is time to get more public input on decisions being made. The great President Abraham Lincoln said it best “Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” This is a quote I live by and take to heart. I deeply love this county that is my home, and I am fully prepared to jump in eyes wide open to make positive effective change happen. There is no other place in the country like Whitley County. The residents and values cannot be duplicated, we are one of kind.
Amber: I’m running for re-election because of some wonderful things happening in Whitley County that have started while I’ve been a commissioner, and I want to see those projects to the end.
If elected, what are some projects you would like to would like to see implemented during your term?
Amber:
• We need to find a reasonable and responsible way to deal with jail overcrowding. If we don’t do something at the county level you can be assured that the federal level will come in and make changes that I’m not sure we can afford or live with.
• I hope to see in my lifetime, high speed internet to everyone in the county ... but ... I’m not sure that it should be the responsibility of government or using tax money to see that happen. I believe it’s an issue for a utility.
• I would like to see business/industrial growth in our county
• More housing to bring new folks into our county which will allow for more growth. (If you’re not growing, you’re dying)
Green: It is widely known that Whitley County’s internet is subpar. Especially in areas outside of incorporated areas. Getting better internet is no small task, but we must get the ball rolling. The world will only become more dependent on the internet and it’s imperative that Whitley County not fall behind. It is the foundation for economic development and our children’s education. With the current crisis (that we are hopefully almost through) it has never been more evident that we must work toward better internet and make it high priority. I would hate to look back 20 years from now and see community’s around us thriving while we fall behind. As a parent, good internet is a must, especially with all of the e-Learning that is happening and will continue to happen. Again, as the world advances and becomes more dependent on internet, it could hinder our economic development. If a company is looking for a place to expand, internet availability is a factor on where they will plant roots in. I am well aware it is tall task but, we must start somewhere.
I would like to start a farm preservation committee. Over the last year I have been meeting with residents all over the county. A concern I keep hearing is the fear of losing farmland to cheap developments. We should be very intentional on measured growth and doing everything we can to preserve our precious farmland, that really is a way of life for Whitley County. I want this to be the same great county I grew up in for our current and future youth.
What policy issues set you apart from your opponent?
Green: The biggest one is the position of the Whitley County Veteran’s Service Officer. This position should be full time, it is currently only part-time. Whitley County veterans have served our country proud and sacrificed so much. These brave men and women who reside in Whitley County deserve nothing but the best. They deserve at least one full-time person to help them navigate the complex Veteran Affairs Bureaucracy.
Amber: My background is county, not city, so any county policy must be for 100% of the residents not just 28%.
What makes you the best choice for Whitley County Commissioner?
Amber: If I had only one word it would be “experience.” Experience not just as a County Commissioner but when combined with my EMS years of service and my years of business experience I’m prepared to continue to take on the challenges of the office.
Green: I want to bring a new vison and perspective to Whitley County. This includes mending the broken relationships between the county and various elected officials. It is impossible to best serve Whitley County citizens if elected officials do not communicate at least professionally with one another.
I am hardworking and tenacious. I will take the same work ethic I have demonstrated over the past 12 months campaigning into the office of commissioner. Anyone who knows me, knows I am not afraid of a challenge and I don’t back down from fight.
I also plan on utilizing the relationships I have built with various elected officials over the years of being heavily involved in the Republican party to Whitley County’s advantage. Elected officials from the local level to the federal level (many whom I consider dear friends). Relationship building and fostering is key to an effective government.
I have spent my entire working career as a public servant and have a firm grasp on how local government works. I will also take my master’s degree in public management and put it to use for the citizens. My educational background in conjunction with my years of experience, passion and vision, make me a solid choice for County Commissioner! Lastly, I want the job! I want to make Whitley County even greater, and always have people be the center and purpose of everything the county does!
Lastly, change is a good thing!
What is the county’s role in making sure the community and businesses have adequate internet resources?
Green: With good internet having such large market barriers (cost and infrastructure), it is something the government needs to help facilitate. Now, 10 years ago, I would have said no way! However, now everything is so deeply dependent on it the government does play a role in it. If your community doesn’t have good internet, it could quickly lag behind neighboring communities. In terms of economic development and our children’s education (e-Learning). It is a big undertaking, I am aware, but again, we must at least get the ball rolling.
Amber: I believe that the county (working in conjunction with the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation) should always be looking for a potential provider of high speed internet. Our experience with the last three potential providers have found that they want populated areas but are not interested in serving the rural area — which is unacceptable. That said, I do not believe that taxpayer money should be used to subsidize the installation of internet.
Should the county and city work toward a combined dispatch center?
Amber: In my time of service to Whitley County (including EMS) there have been no less then three occasions in which a committee was formed to discuss this very item. The results of all three committees was to leave it the way it is allowing for redundancy in the event that one system went down. We still would have protection for the citizens needing 9-1-1 services. Each dispatch center has unique responsibilities as well. Whitley County dispatch should continue to be the Primary PSAP (Public Service Answering Point) and the city to act as a secondary PSAP. Along these lines, I do believe that Whitley County should have the responsibility to dispatch the local ambulances, but that function was removed in the last contract with Parkview Whitley.
Green: Whitley County is one of the last few counties in the state to have separate dispatch centers. I understand the idea of combining dispatch is semi-controversial but, if it could benefit the citizens, the idea must at least be explored. There needs to be assessments on costs and logistics from neutral outside parties who have nothing to gain or lose from the decision. If its concluded that the best thing for the county is to not combine dispatch, then we certainly will not do it.
How should the county balance community growth and agriculture? What is the role of county government?
Green: A huge concern for citizens who do not live in incorporated areas is cheap subdivisions replacing farmland. Frankly, I am very concerned about it myself. I want this community to maintain its identity, and a huge part of that is agriculture. So, again I think a farm preservation committee is a wise idea. I also think this should be a grassroots movement. The government’s purpose is to provide certain services maintain order, and of course, help plan for the future. The county is in the process of developing a new comprehensive plan. This is being formed with input from various citizens throughout the community. Hopefully, what is decided on in terms of zoning and growth will serve as a guide for the community on how to maintain a balance between growth and farm preservation. Growth needs to be measured and done with intention.
Amber: “It takes a village” is a good term for this answer. The county must work with the EDC, Planning Commission, and cities and towns to see that growth is balanced. As I said earlier, if you’re not growing you’re dying. I’m all for maintaining our agricultural community but I don’t want to take away from the farm community the ability to sell off land should they need funding for other projects. It truly is a balancing act.
