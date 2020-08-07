COLUMBIA CITY — Local businesses and organizations are eager to get outside, network and visit with associates they haven’t seen in months — and they’ll be doing just that when they participate in the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center’s 2020 Golf Outing.
The annual Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Golf Outing is slated for Thursday, Aug. 13, at Eagle Glen Golf Course in Columbia City. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m. with play beginning at noon.
Team registration includes play for four, carts, lunch and a hole sponsorship for $400. Individuals can enjoy lunch and play for $100. Cheat packages for the Florida Scramble style golf outing are $40 each. Sponsor a hole for $125, providing outstanding visibility for your business, organization or cause.
The 2020 Event Sponsor is PHP.
“PHP is happy to support the work being done by the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center for our local business community,” said Michelle Kearns, PHP director of marketing. “We are focused to support economic growth and solutions for employee benefits and health coverage in the county, and throughout the Northern Indiana region.”
“We are grateful for the support of PHP, our sponsors and teams who are making the event possible this year,” said Jennifer Zartman Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “Every dollar raised ensures that we are able to continue our role in advocacy and support of local businesses and organizations, and are vital to helping us continue our mission to serve the needs of our community.”
For information about sponsorship of the Chamber Golf Outing or to inquire about registration, call the Chamber office at 248-8131 or email office@whitleychamber.com All proceeds from the event support the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce, a 501©6 non-profit member organization that serves as the advocate, a resource and champion for local businesses and non-profit organizations in Whitley County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.