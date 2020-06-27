GARRETT — The JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, will be hosting the Joker Run, a family-friendly bike ride event full of wellness, education and fun, Saturday, June 27, 9-11:30 a.m.
Participants will get an opportunity to learn more about the JAM Center, participate in fun activities and receive giveaways, including bicycles for four lucky winners.
The cost is $5 per person or $15 for families.
Register by June 26 by visiting the JAM Center, calling 260-357-1917 or visiting myjamcenter.org/events.
Participants will start in Eastside Park with the JAM Center wellness and aquatics teams, where there will be a POUND demonstration at 9:10 a.m.
At each stop, participants will receive an oversized playing card.
The next stop will be at Westside Park with Club JAM, who will host a variety of yard games.
Stops 3 and 4 will be at the JAM Center with JAM Early Education and representatives from the organization’s membership team.
There will be snacks provided by Greater Garrett and children’s helmets provided by Parkview DeKalb Hospital (while supplies last).
At 11:30 participants will open the four cards they’ve received, and the four with the jokers will receive bicycle vouchers courtesy of Garrett Veterinary Hospital, Summit City Bicycles and Fitness, Walmart of Auburn, Sue and Tom Blotkamp, Hudson Lowe and the Harlan Family.
The Garrett Clipper and The Star also sponsor the event. For more information visit myjamcenter.org/events.
