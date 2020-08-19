CHURUBUSCO — Though this year the event won’t be accompanied by the annual Busco Block Party, the Churubusco Fine Arts Festival will continue.
The 6th annual Fine Arts Festival, put on by the Churubusco Public Library, will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2-7 p.m. on North Line Street in downtown Churubusco.
There will also be live music at the event. This year’s Busco Block Party was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival will feature artists from around the area, including Watercolors by Jill Bontrager, Tim Wilkins Woodworking, Lady Luck Gems, the Basket Case, Jamie McCann Photography, and more. If interested in having your own booth, apply at www.buscolibrary.org.
