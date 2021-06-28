The 13th annual Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly Innovation Awards celebrated the creativity and drive to thrive of the region’s companies.
With a limited audience, due to COVID-19 concerns, the lunch event Friday was live-streamed from Ceruti’s Catering, 6601 Innovation Blvd., Fort Wayne.
Business Weekly distributed 10 awards, culminating in Start-up Innovator of the Year and Innovator of the Year awards.
New this year, Lou Phelps, CEO of KPC Media Group, publisher of Business Weekly and co-host of the event, moderated a question-and-answer session with the winners, which was recorded on video after the live-streamed event.
“I am so privileged to be in this room today with you — high achievers, innovators, and people who are making a difference here in our region,” Phelps told the crowd.
The judges, made up of KPC employees, who went through the dozens of nominations in May, found an overwhelming theme of solutions, some who often had to quickly acclimate their business to COVID-19’s limitations. Two semifinalists were chosen in each category, and then the winner was decided by the public through an online poll.
Vera Bradley and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union sponsored the event. Vera Bradley donated tote bags to the award recipients.
Awards were given to the following:
Innovation in Banking & Financing
WINNER: 3Rivers Federal Credit Union branch manager Lisa Cooper loves to be able to help customers. Her Stellhorn branch, like the other branches, is focused on community efforts. She helps children learn about financing through school programs and with branches lobbies closed, employees focused on follow-up phone calls and processing over 900 PPP loans.
Lynn Reecer said her Northeast Indiana Talent Attraction doesn’t really have a category yet. A transplant who came to Fort Wayne from Indianapolis, she experienced and saw for herself while in real estate that job candidates needed a better introduction to the city. Her business has done its research well before the job candidate might need a ride from the airport. She considers her staff as the first friends those people here — whether they need to find a dog groomer or help getting a spouse acclimated.
Innovation in Construction & Engineering
WINNER: If you’ve seen the remodeled Clyde Theatre in Quimby Village, the Ash Brokerage building downtown or Sweetwater’s headquarters, you’re familiar with MSKTD & Associate’s work. It designed the state’s first LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design Platinum Certified project. MSKTD tailors its designs to the client’s needs in, but not limited to, the higher education, health care, corporate office and advance manufacturing industries.
JPR: Jones Petrie Rafinski‘s work includes a 4-story mixed-use building in Cooley Law School’s outfield in Lansing, Michigan, that it designed. It also has worked on Elkhart’s Riverfront District. The full-service firm handles a variety of projects from municipal to professional sports stadiums.
Innovation in education
WINNER: As executive director of Trine Innovation 1, J. Jason Blume’s world is ever changing. A graduate of what is now Trine University, Blume has a manufacturing background and in his current position works with business, industry and community worldwide with the students, expertise and resource of Trine University. Innovation 1, for example, worked on a toboggan redesign for the Pokagon State Park. During COVID, Trine Innovation 1 pivoted to help the university turn its STEM classes with its mascot Storm into a video series, which has impacted over 3,500 K-5 students.
MLK Montessori School is an innovator among Montessori education centers. Providing children from all walks of life with outstanding preschool education and is a licensed childcare facility. Staff are always asking children questions to get them jumpstarted in thinking and give them books to start their own home libraries.
Innovation in Food & Agriculture
WINNER: Purdue Extension is managing the Johnny Mae Farm in southeast Fort Wayne. Its main purpose is to grow and sell fresh produce for neighbors in a food desert. Onions, garlic, chocolate mint, and the greens they can’t provide enough of are growing on lots on Winter Street, where residents can see for themselves how to grow food.
You may not have seen AccuTemp’s innovation, but here’s some food for thought. Its innovative XLR8 patent-pending griddle speeds cooking time up to 75%, giving customers faster service. That’s a bonus as many restaurants had to turn to carry-out service during the pandemic.
Innovation in Health Care & Fitness
WINNER: When you have a pandemic, the old ways of doing things just won’t do. So Michelle Charles led Parkview Health‘s efforts to create a mass vaccination center at the Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. Getting thousands of patients through the doors in an efficient manner led to trial runs and the use of computer modeling that calculated factors such as supplies and staff needed and the time for patients to get in, get vaccinated and observed and then get out. Charles is vice president of infomatics, which was a new position for Parkview.
Seth Fifer of Crossfit Angola makes sure members always work with a coach to get the most out of their workouts. He tried Crossfit himself in 2015 and started coaching there part time in 2017 before he and partner Cody Ringle opened their own Crossfit in Angola.
Innovation in Law
WINNER: Indiana Legal Services is there to help people who have low incomes, and that group especially needed help during COVID-19’s high eviction rate period. With people losing their jobs around March 2020, they weren’t able to pay their rent, Toby Thomas, staff attorney and director of the Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic, which was created with a number of partners. The clinic was able to help people avoid evictions and has served about 300 clients.
Carson LLP has a team dedicated to exception service. It’s the delivery that they feel is innovative with offering many virtual-type options, a transition that was planned, but like some of our other companies, had to be implemented much faster due to the pandemic.
Innovation in Real Estate
WINNER: Manilal Chaudhari’s Sunrise Apartments fill a void in Auburn. Chaudhari moved to Auburn in 1997 to open his first business, Sunrise Donuts. He saw a lack of apartments for all ages. In June 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chauhari opened the all-ages 16 duplex, creating a solution to the need for affordable apartments that are in a prime location within walking distance downtown near retail shops and churches.
Tyler Secrist is just doing it different, he says. His Secrist Marketing Group is creating all sorts of graphics, videos and stories to help clients. Secrist, 27, went from his family’s lawn care business to flipping homes and got his real estate license.
Innovation in Retail
WINNER: The pandemic really made it tough for retail stores this year. Having numerous people come through the doors and touching items just couldn’t work. So Sara Keltsch put on her thinking cap and had customers pick up items that she placed in the window of her Monogram Shop and had them text or email for curbside pickup or delivery. She also attracted up to 400 viewers when she started doing Facebook live events.
Vera Bradley is a Fort Wayne-founded and run company that’s expanded from making handbags into a multitude of things for everyday life. As CEO Rob Wallstrom says, retail has been changing dramatically and we see Vera Bradley changing too. They’ve collaborated with Disney and have Harry Potter-branded products. The company’s most recent endeavor, goodMRKT in Jefferson Pointe, brings together a variety of partners who are doing good, from funding clean water in the Central African Republic, to suicide prevention.
Start-up Innovator of the Year
WINNER: Brett Bloom, a trained artist, created Dirt Wain, a community-wide composting effort. Dirt Wain collects food scraps and turns them into soil. A wain, by the way, is a large wagon. Keeping food scraps out of landfills, saves space, reclaims valuable nutrients and helps reduce methane emissions, a key driver in the climate crisis.
Manilal Chaudhari’s Sunrise Apartments was semifinalist.
Innovator of the Year
WINNER: Mike Werling Farms is run by a fifth-generation farmer who is a technical specialist and agronomist for the Allen County Soil & Water Conservation District and uses soil conservation techniques on his farm. Werling says the allowable loss of soil is two dimes worth per acre but a thickness of one dime means a loss of 5 tons per acre. His zero allowance mindset is seen in his use of no-till farming since the 1980s and cover crops and the addition of organic material to prevent soil erosion.
Kari Parker of Central Noble Schools certainly put on a lot of hats during her virtual teaching because of COVID-19. I especially like the purple sequined one with her purple wig. She used her creativity to keep the attention and have some fun during a difficult time for her special education students in grades 3-5.
See full stories about each of the winners and semifinalists in a special section that was published in Friday’s Business Weekly and will be available at fwbusiness.com.
