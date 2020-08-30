CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Lions Club will host its annual Labor Day Port-A-Pit BBQ on Saturday Sept. 5, in the Sav-U-Mor parking lot on Main Street from 10 a.m. until sold out.
A half slab of ribs is $8; 1-4 chicken halves are $7.00, 5-9 chicken halves are $6.50 each and 10 or more chicken halves are $6.00 each. Pit tators are $4.00 per serving.
Drive-up service is available. Also, the Lion’s will be collecting eyeglasses and hearing aids.
