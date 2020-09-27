COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County 4-H Clubs, Inc. will be hosting the 7th Annual Autumn Harvest Festival at the Whitley County 4-H Fairgrounds on Oct. 10.
The traditional Autumn Harvest Festival events will be back, including the craft show and flea market, car show, musical acts, food trucks, and many other activities throughout the day.
Several food options will be available including the famous “Fair Ice Cream” featuring several fall flavors at the main concessions area. Homemade pecan rolls and other baked goods in the morning, chili cooked in a cast iron pot over the open fire for lunch, and kettle corn in the afternoon will be offered near the Shelterhouse.
The fall Columbia City Farm Toy Show will be in the 4-H Center with the same hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, there will be more activities for kids for the festival. Several community groups are helping with these activities, such as the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Weigh-in for this will be at noon. The pull will start at 12:30 p.m.
The Whitley County Ag Museum will be open with several learning centers available, and there will be antique tractors on display near the Shelterhouse.
Several local music and entertainment acts will be performing starting at 9 a.m. under the canopy by main concessions.
The Autumn Harvest Festival Demolition Derby will start at 4 p.m. in the grandstand. General admission to the derby is $10 (children under 5 free) and pit passes will be available for $15.
Forms to reserve a place for the craft show and flea market, toy show, car show and food vendors are available at the Purdue Extension Whitley County office, or at www.whitleycounty4h.com. Rules for competing in the Demolition Derby can be found on the website as well.
If you have questions about this event, contact by e-mail at whitleycounty4h@gmail.com or Jeff Geiger by phone, 260-229-0635.
There is no admission fee and parking is free for this event. All proceeds will go to support the Whitley County 4-H program.
