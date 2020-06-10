CHURUBUSCO — After being postponed from its original date in March, organizers pulled the plug on the annual Churubusco Rotary Auction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event typically draws a large crowd, and the Rotary Club made the call to keep the community safe.
“We thought it was best to cancel it,” said Chuck Jones, of the Churubusco Rotary Club. “We felt people would be reluctant to meet, and our attendance at the auction is usually an older population.”
Some suggested holding the auction online, but that would take away from the spirit of the event.
“We’d lose that community camaraderie,” Jones said.
Items that weren’t time-sensitive will be held over for next year’s auction, which is planned for March. Time-sensitive items were sold to Rotarians for market price.
The annual event brought in more than $20,000 last year, and funds are used for the Rotary Club’s scholarships and other community projects. Though the auction is canceled, the club will continue its service.
“We had a really good year last year, so we have carryover funds,” Jones said.
The club still plans to host its golf outing in September, which draws about $7,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.