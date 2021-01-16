COLUMBIA CITY — The deadline is fast approaching to take part in the Whitley County 4-H program.
Families are encouraged to sign up today as many activities are expected to begin at the end of this month and in February.
Those interested in enrolling can do so through the 4-H Online system. To do so, families must create a family profile. Families only need to make one profile per household. After filling out the necessary information members of the family interested in taking part in this year's program can be included. Each will need to list which club they would like to take part in, adding the projects members are interested in studying.
Cost is $20 for those from third grade to 12th grade. For those wanting to enroll in the Mini 4-H (kindergarten through 2nd grade) cost is $5. Families have two ways they can pay for the program fees, either online or by sending a cash or check payment to the local Purdue Extension office.
The purpose of the 4-H program is "to assist youth and adults in their development by conducting hands-on educational programs," as described on the Whitley County 4-H website.
Whitley County has an active program, being one of the only counties to hold an in-person fair this past year. The fair was well-attended and offered new virtual options which allowed people across the county and state the opportunity to see the program and its purpose in action as youth showed the projects they had worked so hard on to complete.
The 4-H program provides a variety of projects to meet the interests of all in the community ranging from beef to bicycle, from dairy and cake decorating, to genealogy, horse and pony and more.
Those wanting to sign up can visit https://v2.4honline.com.
Those with questions can call 260-244-7615 or email geigert@purdue.edu.
