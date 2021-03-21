CHURUBUSO — Churubusco families will again have the opportunity to enjoy the annual mEEGa Hunt, an event hosted by Christ Community Church.
The 9th annual event is April 3 at the Churubusco Community Park. Along with four different age categories of Easter egg hunting, there are several other activities for families, including games, Scheumann Farms and Petting Zoo, touch-a-truck, popcorn, cotton candy, Merriam Christian Chapel Puppet team and more.
The event is free to the public. There will be over 20,000 eggs filled with candy, trinkets and prize coupons.
Ages 3 and under will hunt for eggs at 3:30 p.m.; ages 4-6 will collect eggs at 3:50 p.m.; ages 7-9 are at 4:10 p.m. and ages 10 and up will take their turn at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit cccbusco.org.
