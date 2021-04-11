CHURUBUSCO — The Green Township Community Center will hold its annual pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, May 8.
Breakfast will be served 6-10 a.m., and the all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast will be provided for a freewill donation.
Also, the Green Township 4-H club will be having a hanging flower basket sale.
The center is located on CR 300S just west of CR 300E in Noble County. The breakfast is the group’s first fundraiser of 2021. Proceeds from this event will be used to maintain the center for community use.
“Please join us on May 8 for some delicious pancakes and sausage patties,” said Rick McDowell, of the Green Township Community Center Board.
