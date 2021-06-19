COLUMBIA CITY — Dust off your golf clubs and grab your favorite polo shirt – it’s time to mark the calendar for the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center’s 2021 Golf Outing.
The annual Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center Golf Outing is slated for Thursday, Aug. 12, at Eagle Glen Golf Club in Columbia City. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m. with play beginning at noon.
Team registration includes play for four, cart, lunch and a hole sponsorship for $400. Individuals can enjoy lunch and play for $100. Cheats packages for the Florida Scramble style golf outing are $40 each. Sponsor a hole for $125, providing outstanding visibility for your business, organization or cause.
For information about sponsorship of the Chamber Golf Outing or to inquire about registration, call the Chamber office at 248-8131 or email office@whitleychamber.com
All proceeds from the event support the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce, a 501©6 nonprofit member organization that serves as the advocate, a resource and champion for local businesses and non-profit organizations in Whitley County.
