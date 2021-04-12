Fields fires seen around Allen and nearby counties in early spring and late fall often are intentionally set, for a good purpose. These controlled prairie burns stave off unwanted woody species that are invading natural or planned prairies.
The Southwest Conservation Club on Bluffton Road in Fort Wayne planned such a prairie burn last week but not without trepidation. Controlled burns are entirely dependent on weather conditions, which can be pretty iffy in Indiana.
“The club that we plan to burn has been planted with native wildflowers and grasses,” said Jessica Merkling, North Zone urban biologist for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. “Picture a vacant parking lot. If you do nothing to it over time small trees will begin to grow and eventually become taller trees. Without a burn the prairie garden would slowly change into a wooded area.
“If you want to maintain that prairie type feel at the beginning stages of succession you have to use some type of control to keep the woody species out of it, and one of the ways of doing that is through a prescribed fire every three to seven years.”
Generally speaking, once the flowers and grasses which have deep roots are established in a prairie field it is safe to plan controlled burns. When a much larger property burn takes place, usually only 50-60% is burned at a time.
“A lot of people are concerned about the wildlife, so April through August is not when you want to burn, because that’s when a lot of animals are doing a lot of young rearing and nesting,” Merkling said. “We are on the very tail end of that burning cycle right now, and if the weather does not cooperate, we will have to wait until the fall.”
With safety being its top priority, the Indiana DNR recommends using a back line burning process claiming it is the safest method of conducting prairie burns.
“We use a little bit different process, depending on where you are burning,” Merkling said. “Essentially you are doing strips at a time and keep burning back toward where you already burned, and these are called black lines. Because it is already burned it doesn’t have that fuel to carry the fire any further. That way every time you start a new strip it will go out when it hits that black line.”
Permits are necessary for prairie burns and stipulations differ depending on whether the burn is in the city limits or the county. For more information visit the Department of Natural Resources website in.gov/dnr, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management www.in.gov/idem.
