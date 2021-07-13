That's another year in the books for the Arcola National Truck and Tractor Pull.
After three days of noise and smoke it's all over but the cleanup, and even that is under control.
"A lot of cleanup was taken care of tonight after the pulls," the ACNTTP posted the night of July 10. "Over the next few days we will continue cleanup and start to pack away for another year."
Watch for news of the July 2022 pull a tarcolapull.org.
"As always, a huge thank you to all of the spectators, sponsors, pullers and the many volunteers," organizers said. "Without all of you we wouldn’t be able to pull this off."
The northwest Allen County crossroads turns out one weekend each July to watch noisy machines belch exhaust and to fund the namesake fire department for another year. All the action is at Branning Park, which was donated specifically for the pull.
Indiana Pulling League made its annual Arcola stop Thursday, July 8, luring "Hot Farm" tractor owners and other light division pullers from Indiana's western border, north to Three Oaks, Michigan, and across most of Ohio. John Deere, International Harvester, Massey Ferguson and other tractor owners eased off the clutch on "that good Arcola clay" and pulled the 36,000-pound weight transfer sled about 300 feet between the concrete barriers.
The machines and payouts got bigger Friday and Saturday, July 9 and 10, as the National Tractor Pullers Association brought four divisions each night. Pullers from two divisions sometimes lined up side-by-side to alternate pulls, just to keep thing moving.
It was a family weekend, with admission as low as $5 for kids and pork sausage burgers for just $3.
Each year, up to 400 volunteers sell tickets, cook and serve, and climb atop smaller and even vintage tractors to tow the idling behemoth tractors safely out the gates.
The pull started in 1954 when Lake Township first celebrated the Arcola Days Festival. In that era, the top prize was bragging rights. The tow sled was adjusted by the number of people who would climb aboard. When the festival faded, the tractor pull continued, and grew. Over the next decades, the park that was donated specifically for the Arcola pull was idle only one July — the pandemic summer of 2020.
— KPC staff writer Kayla Brennan contributed to this report.
