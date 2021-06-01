COLUMBIA CITY — BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization that provides resources and a community for Whitley County families, received more than 20,000 diapers from Hello Bello, an environmentally friendly company that specializes in diapers and personal care items for babies.
Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are co-founders of the company.
Executive Director of BABE Laura Tucker contacted Hello Bello earlier this year to share BABE’s mission since it aligns closely with their own mission.
“Hello Bello believes all parents need access to affordable, premium products for their little ones,” said Tucker. “Our incentive program rewards families for participating in a variety of programs that benefit both the parents and the child. Thanks to the generosity of Hello Bello, parents now have access to even more diapers when they come in to exchange their earned BABE coupons.”
Tucker described this donation as one of the largest diaper donations they have ever received and the first from a national brand like Hello Bello.
“We were thrilled when they offered to send diapers to us, but we had no idea it would be so many,” Tucker added.
Many non-profit organizations are still facing challenges due to the economic downshift caused by COVID-19 in the past year. BABE of Whitley County is also feeling these effects.
“COVID-19 has caused us to rethink our fundraising strategy for over a year now,” said Vice-Chair of BABE’s board of directors Christy Phend. “We’ve had to find creative ways to be available to the families we serve, and we’ve had to postpone many of our fundraising campaigns. This donation could not have come at a better time for us.”
To learn more about the services provided by BABE of Whitley County, visit babewc.org. You can also visit BABE on Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 5:30 p.m. at 533 N. Line Street in Columbia City.
