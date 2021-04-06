CHURUBUSCO — U.S. Congressman Jim Banks (R)-Columbia City, recognized the life of Bob Egolf as part of the Congressional Record last week.
The Churubusco resident passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a legacy as one of the pillars of the community. Banks read the following statement on the House floor:
“Madam Speaker, I rise today to honor the life and legacy of Mr. Bob Egolf of Churubusco, Indiana.
For 65 years, Egolf worked in the grocery business. He started his career at John Shelton’s IGA, located on North Main Street in Churubusco in 1956 when he was 14 years old. Seven years later, he purchased the grocery from Shelton in 1967, and in 1982 built a new store south of Churubusco on US 33.
Egolf’s IGA is known throughout the area for its freshly cut meats and daily baked bakery items. Egolf opened the store early and closed late, operating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. He made it a point to talk with his customers and would take special orders of items that people wanted.
Egolf was one of the longest continuous business owners in Churubusco’s history. In addition to running his business, he frequently gave his time and money to local causes. But for Egolf’s partnership with the Churubusco News, the newspaper would not exist today. He also contributed to the community through various organizations, such as with the Churubusco Area Jaycees, Churubusco Chamber of Commerce and as a longtime Smith Township trustee.
The story of Mr. Egolf is one that is uniquely American: defined by hard work, sacrifice, and service to others. Though Bob is no longer with us, his spirit of good will and generosity to those in Churubusco and beyond endures.”
