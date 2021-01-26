COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County is sending best wishes to Cindy Barnett, who after 40 years has retired from working with the Purdue Extension office. Locally, Barnett has served 30 years with Whitley County.
Barnett grew up in Terre Haute, earning her degrees from Indiana State University. Her focus was in Textiles and Clothing, but her career took a different turn when she found a position open in the Allen County Extension Office.
There, Barnett said she made great friends and colleagues, but to keep moving up in the organization she took on a new role in southern Indiana. In her time with the extension office Barnett has worked in Allen, Lawrence, Greene, Warrick and Whitley counties. It was the friends she made in the Allen County office who informed Barnett of a position that had opened in Whitley County.
“I didn’t want to turn it down,” recalled Barnett. “Whitley County seemed like a good place to be. I liked it and I stayed.”
The Purdue Extension Office provides information and education for communities across the state. Topics focus on agriculture, health and human sciences, community development and 4-H.
These types of programs are familiar to Barnett, who was in 4-H as a chld. She said her top projects were photography, in which she was named a national winner; sewing; and dogs. Most years, Barnett said she took part in 18 to 20 projects, but being in 4-H was a family event with even her mom and dad being 4-H leaders.
In Whitley County, Barnett’s role was 4-H and Health and Human Sciences Extension Educator, and in her 30 years with Whitley County she has been actively involved in various programs.
In 2001, Barnett organized the first Whitley County Master Gardening class, followed by eight Master Gardener classes and helped coordinate other classes and planning guest speakers. Barnett was also involved in organizing the first Master Gardener organization in 2009, a group that has since gone on to plan an annual symposium, educational seminars, a garden walk and more.
Another program she was part of was the Kid’sFair, which brought youth organizations together in one place including scouts, 4-H, youth groups, childcare and more.
She also taught “Dining with Diabetes,” where lessons focused on making changes to your diet after being diagnosed.
“My specialty was Family Resource Management,” said Barnett. She used this expertise to help teach a series of financial management courses for those in the community, something she has done for 15-20 years. Classes ranged from how to establish a budget, how to bank, how to use credit cards, reduce debt and more.
But of course, one of the biggest highlights each year is the 4-H Fair.
“It really is a community event. It has always been amazing to me how many people come together to support youth in Whitley County,” she said.
Barnett is also certified to teach ServSafe courses, and reports an 85% passing rate. She also leads teachings for Real Colors, a personality assessment which is used by groups and businesses with a focus on teamwork. She plans to keep teaching these courses in retirement.
In her retirement, Barnett looks forward to traveling, spending more time in her garden and playing the banjo.
Barnett began showing dogs when she was 9 years old. She raises English Springer Spaniels.
“I love being in the show ring,” she said, adding that she hopes to return to training and showing spaniels once again.
As she looks back on her career, Barnett has plenty of memories to reflect on — as well as lessons.
The biggest takeaway is the importance of strong partnerships, she said.
“When working on community events or challenges you usually get farther faster if you work with partners,” Barnett said. “Each can provide new resources, help teach classes and bring in additional expertise. It’s fun and sometimes challenging but also pretty amazing what you can do when you partner with other people.”
Barnett added she has very few regrets and had a great career in the extension office.
“Whitley County has a great program, great support, great county offices ... it was a great place to raise a family.”
