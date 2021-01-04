WHITLEY COUNTY — Are you a farmer, but eager to enhance and improve your management practices? Are you interested in starting a farm, but unsure of how to get started or where you can find help? Purdue Extension’s online Beginning Farmer Workshop may be the answer for you. During the series, which runs Jan. 12 – March 4, participants will learn how to:
• Address the realities of starting a farm
• Assess farming assets
• Define realistic goals
• Create feasible plans to achieve goals
Outside the weekly workshop sessions, participants will complete individual work to give a clear perspective on planning farm projects and moving forward with confidence. Participants will have the opportunity to hear from Purdue Extension Educators on a range of topics including: asset mapping, goal setting, finding resources and more.
The workshop includes seven sessions held 7- 8:30 p.m.
Session dates are below. Participants register for the entire program, not individual sessions. To learn more about the program, including registration and refund policies, visit https://www.cvent.com/d/77q6zz
Pre-registration is required with payment due by Jan. 8, 11:59 p.m.
The program fee of $48 is payable by credit card on the secure server.
• Session 1: Vision/Mission Statements, Jan. 21
•Session 2: Biophysical Assets, Jan. 28
•Session 3: Financial and Economic Assets, Feb. 4
•Session 4: Social Cultural Assets & Opportunities and Challenges To Your Farm, Feb. 11
•Session 5: Setting Goals, Feb. 18
•Session 6: Feasible Action Plans, Feb. 25
•Session 7: Forming Projects and Wrap-Up, March 4
If require special accommodations to attend this event or have any questions about this event, email Amy Thompson at afthompson@purdue.edu.
Purdue University is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.
