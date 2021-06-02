ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary will be caring for four of the 69 large cats seized from the Tiger King Park owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe.
Black Pine Animal worked closely this past week with the U.S. Department of Justice, other accredited animal sanctuaries and law enforcement to successfully seize and rescue the lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrid and a single jaguar, from the Thackerville, Oklahoma, facility made famous by the “Tiger King” television series.
The Justice Department removed the animals due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, home to over 100 displaced, captive-raised exotic animals, is providing refuge and care for four of the 69 cats while the U.S Department of Justice pursues permanent forfeiture of the animals.
While in the care of Black Pine, each animal will receive veterinary care, diets designed for each animal’s health needs, enrichment activities and large natural habitats to live in.
“Black Pine is thrilled that we are able to house and care for these majestic animals,” Executive Black Pine Director Trish Nichols said in a news release. ”What a tremendous undertaking this has been! Black Pine is honored to partner with federal agencies and other accredited sanctuaries to rescue and protect these amazing creatures.”
Board President, Ted Storer adds “Black Pine is honored to assist with this significant animal rescue operation,” Black Pine board president Ted Storer said. “Our priority remains the health and well-being of these animals”.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is operated by Professional Animal Retirement Center, Inc. a 501c3 non-profit, charitable organization. Staff guided tours are available by reservation Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through the summer. Reservations can be made by visiting bpsanctuary.org.
