ALBION — The 2021 Chain O’ Lakes Festival kicks off a week from tonight.
Wednesday, June 9
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Kiddie Games on the courthouse lawn, sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team
• 5-10 p.m. — carnival (wristbands $17)
• 5-7:30 p.m. — Drive through fish and tenderloin supper at Albion Fire Station
• 6:30 p.m. — Kiddie King and Queen contest at entertainment stage, sponsored by Albion Rotary Club
• 7:30 p.m. — Chain O’ Lakes Festival Queen crowned at entertainment stage
• 7:45 p.m. — Variety show with dee jay Brian Rexroad, sponsored by Albion Chamber of Commerce
Thursday, June 10
• 4:30-5:30 p.m. — Tiny bubbles party and hula hoops for little kids on courthouse lawn, sponsored by the Albion Township trustee
• 5-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open at corner of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m. — carnival (wristbands $17)
• 7:30-9:30 p.m. — entertainment by The Fords, sponsored by Albion Township trustee and Community State Bank
Friday, June 11
• 5-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open at corner of Oak and West Main streets
• 5-10 p.m. — carnival (wristbands $17)
• 7:30-9:30 p.m. — entertainment by Triple Shot, sponsored by the Town of Albion, Dr. Michael Engle D.O. and WalkerHughes Insurance Co.
Saturday, June 12
• 8 a.m. — 11th annual Dave Knopp Memorial 5K Run/Walk on west side of Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School. All ages welcome, sponsored by Albion Lions Club 25B
• 11 a.m. Lions Club Chicken BBQ carryout, across from post office
• Noon to 4 p.m. — carnival kids day, 12-and-under wristbands $12, 13-and-older $15
• 1:30-8 p.m. — Old Jail Museum open at corner of Oak and West Main streets
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers at entertainment stage
• 4 p.m. Chain O’ Lakes Parade
• 5-10 p.m. — carnival (wristbands $17)
• 7:30-10:30 p.m. — entertainment by The Time Travelers, sponsored by Noble REMC, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Baseline Tool and Noble County Disposal.
Chain O’ Lakes Festival Committee members are Sharon Leitch, Chris Magnuson, Jim and Dee Blake, Greg and Jill Snyder, Judy Owen, Harry Taylor, Craig and Sue Simon, Mike and Lois Noel, Grandy Gunder, Jenn Reimer, Kelly Behm, Tammy Luce and Karen Gaul.
