COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center hosted a Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Burkes Outlet in Columbia City last week.
Burkes Outlet, a retail store featuring discounted designer and name brand clothing and merchandise, opened a new store at 639 Countryside Drive in Columbia City. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
“We are thrilled that Burkes Outlet chose to grow in our community and to become Chamber members,” said Jennifer Zartman Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “We’ve had the amazing opportunity to spend time with store manager Jean Hilbert while Burkes Outlet hosted several hiring events at the Chamber office leading up to opening day.”
“We couldn’t be more delighted to see the store open and employees in place,” Romano continued. “In so many ways, our staff has been cheering for Jean and her staff in the weeks leading up to opening day. It was so great to be there to see customers arriving at last on Thursday, the culmination of the hard work of many people. The excitement was definitely palpable!”
Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel and Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center board member Scott Allison joined Chamber executive director Jennifer Romano, Chamber member relations coordinator Ryan Staples and intern Mahri Romano for the ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, swiftly slicing the ribbon and opening the doors to eager shoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.