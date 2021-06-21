Representatives of youth groups, veterans groups, churches, farms, businesses and civic groups paraded through Churubusco on Saturday, June 19, as part of the town’s big annual festival — Turtle Days.
Families resting on chairs and blankets lined the parade route, standing for patriotic themes, cheering cheerleaders, admiring horses and antique tractors, and snapping up candy tossed to curbside.
The festival followed the theme “Fun in the Sun at 71” marking 71 years of the annual event. The four-day festival ended Saturday.
— Photos by Garth Snow
