Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.