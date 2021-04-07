ALBION — The Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation & Community Center opened Thursday — no April fooling.
The center is located at 2080 W. C.R. 300N, two miles west of Albion.
The facility features the main lodge area — suitable for birthday parties, company gatherings, receptions and similar events — as well as a gymnasium with a high school regulation basketball court and an elevated walking area.
The gymnasium floor has been lined for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
The recreational center was the brainchild of Marilyn Emmert, an avid walker who wanted someplace to go when the weather was inclement.
The original idea was to place the facility at Hidden Diamonds Park, but it didn’t fit into the park department’s master plan.
Then a location near the Dollar General was considered, before an arrangement was reached for the clubhouse of the old Augusta Hills Golf Course. The clubhouse was redone and the gymnasium built.
At least early on, the hours for the facility will be Wednesday and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
“That’s a start,” the organization’s board chair, Kevin Dreibelbis, said. “We’re going to gauge what the community is looking at.”
The buildings may be up and open for use, but the true shape of the community center and what it offers will be set by those who use it.
“We want to accommodate to the community as best we can,” facility manager Tori Gallagher said.
According to organizers, more than 50 people have started memberships — a good boost considering those memberships came before the facility was opened.
Through April 30, introductory annual membership rates are $80 for adults 19-64; $65 for those 65 and older; a family pass for two adults and two children will be $240; and children 3-18 will be $40 per year.
Children 2-and-under will not be charged an admission or membership fee.
“It’s for all ages,” Dreibelbis said. “It’s not an older generational facility.”
People of all ages can enjoy the elevated walking track. Walkers can either gaze at the basketball games or pickleball games happening below or look out one of the many windows.
“It puts you on a peaceful, restful mood,” Gallagher said.
The windows show wide-ranging views of farm fields and water.
“Every season has its own beautiful view,” Dreibelbis said.
The track is accessible by steps and by a special lift for those who might struggle with stairs.
The walking track has been constructed in honor of former Albion resident and philanthropist Dave Knopp.
“The track is in memory of him,” Bill Emmert said.
“He was the main instigator behind this,” Marilyn Emmert said. “He was our inspiration. Dave was always giving back to the community.”
A full 8 feet wide, the walking track can easily accommodate three people walking side-by-side.
As demand becomes an issue, new programming and learning opportunities will be added. The facility is looking for those willing to teach classes.
Companies, organizations and families can rent the 840-square foot, 33-person capacity Augusta Room for $40 per hour on weekdays and $55 per hour on weekends; the 1,332-square-foot. 66-person capacity Gathering Room for $65 per hour during the week and $80 per hour during the weekend; or the entire lodge for $90 per hour during the week and $105 per hour during the weekend.
The gymnasium can be rented for $225 for two-hour blocks during non-operating hours.
Deposits are required to rent any part of the facility.
The facility will also welcome corporate and individual sponsorships.
The 501©3 non-profit organization has raised and spent $950,000 thus far on the project, and Bill Emmert said annual costs of running the center will be approximately $100,000.
“It’s exciting to see where we’ll go,” Dreibelbis said. “We hope we’ll have the community’s support.”
