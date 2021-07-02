WHITLEY COUNTY — Are you looking for something for your child to do before school starts?
The Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting its Conservation Day Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The Day Camp is located at Camp Whitley just northeast of Columbia City. It begins at 9:15 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. and is for boys and girls ages 9 to 13 years old. The cost is $10 for the day, which includes the activities and their lunch.
The campers will get to shoot skeet, practice archery, and build a bird house that they will take home with them at the end of the day. After lunch they will play some games and see Mark’s Ark with his collection of animals and retiles. At the end of the day camp they will go swimming in Troy-Cedar Lake.
If you are interested in sending your child or your grandchild, contact the Whitley County SWCD office at 788 W. Connexion Way, Columbia City. Those interested can also call 260-244-6266 ext. 101 or email at nadean.lamle@in.nacdnet.net for a camp application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.