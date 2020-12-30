It all began with a drawing by Alec Johnson.
The deputy director of Planning and Development for the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department had a notion for a new sculpture to welcome visitors to the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory downtown.
“The idea for this really started about eight years ago with a sketch I did,” Johnson said. “Then it went through the public art commission process, and we finally settled on a sculptor to bring this design to life.”
The sculptor they settled on? Fort Wayne native and nationally-renowned artist Cary Shafer.
Shafer has worked on a myriad of projects around the country, including laboring on the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
Shafer studied at the Art Institute of Chicago before spending four years training with a carver who was working on the cathedral, learning how to carve ornamental stones for that site. He even had the honor of sculpting the final gargoyle to be installed at that building.
Shafer’s training steeped him in all the technical knowledge of sculpting, from determining which stones to use in particular spots, to the proper tools for varying stages of a statue’s work.
At first, Shafer, now 63, was part of the cattle call for artists to design and work on the original idea Johnson had conceived.
Shafer has already been the creator of some sculpture work around town, Johnson said, including the piece in the courtyard of the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., and the cube sculpture on Columbia Avenue near the Three Rivers Apartment building, 101 Three Rivers North.
“I was originally part of an open call for artists to design something,” Shafer said. “So I’ve been involved since the beginning of this whole thing.”
Shafer said his original notion was to recreate the stamen of a flower, only on much larger scale. He noted he hopes the piece will evoke different feelings for different people.
“My No. 1 goal,” Shafer said, “is to not dictate what people see and let people decide for themselves. It’s really a balancing act between something subtle and something unintelligible.”
Shafer’s plan will create a piece that’s about 35 feet tall near the entrance of the conservatory, located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. The sculpture will be built mostly of metal and Indiana limestone, he noted.
Johnson added that his team even had the chance to meet one of the owners of the quarries from which the limestone used in the sculpture was taken — because it came from one of the famous limestone quarries in nearby southern Indiana.
Johnson said the new installation, which will ultimately cost slightly less than $100,000, should be finished by early next summer.
Johnson added that the primary objective in bringing a new sculpture to the gardens is to highlight the downtown attraction, as well as join in the art-fueled renaissance around town that’s seeing murals, statues and sculptures being unveiled all over the Summit City.
“The main reason for this,” Johnson said, “is just to provide another creative inspiration downtown that brings more attention to this jewel that is the Botanical Conservatory.”
“And we thought,” Johnson continued, “that it would be a wonderful addition to all the other artwork going on around town.”
