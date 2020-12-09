FORT WAYNE —The Fort Wayne Christmas tradition Fantasy of Lights is adding a new element this year for even more holiday spirit.
In addition to the dozens of Christmas light displays illuminating Franke Park, the attraction now also will offer an open-air Christmas Market.
“We have been testing this idea for three years,” said Blue Jacket Executive Director Tony Hudson, “opening a small shop we called ‘Santa’s Cottage’ at the beginning of the route, providing free popcorn and cocoa while gauging if people would like to experience something new.
“Throughout this unpredictable year, we deliberated, but always green-lighted, this addition because we feel now — more than ever — we all need this. Families need a place to go and enjoy something more than a laptop screen or their TV.”
The 63,000-square-foot bazaar will feature unique food and craft vendors, Christmas carols wafting in the chilly air, and outdoor photo opportunities with larger-than-life holiday displays, including a giant 2020 sign, enormous Christmas gift boxes, and a lighted walkway, Hudson said.
Market vendors will be set up in their own tents throughout the marketplace, and patrons are expected to wear face coverings while browsing the market.
The anchor of the market will be a 30-foot-x-120-foot “Santa Experience” tent. Inside that area, a winding path will lead visitors through a winter wonderland scene, ending at Santa’s Workshop. Santa will be there each night the Fantasy of Lights is open, ready to take pictures. Children will sit on benches next to the jolly, old elf, with Plexiglas barriers between.
Visitors will need to drive through the 2-mile lighted display to get to the new marketplace.
The Fantasy of Lights opened Nov. 13, at Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd. The display remains open to the public through Dec. 31. Hours are 6-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The market will only be open 11 nights during the entire Fantasy of Lights event: Dec. 10-13 and Dec. 17-23.
Through its first month of operation, the display offered several special nights for various groups to enter at free or reduced rates. Normally, admission is $10 per personal vehicle. Van and trolley admissions cost more.
Some of those specials evenings included Teachers Free Night, First Responders Free Night, Military Free Night, Nursing Homes Free Night, and a night when folks could ride their bicycles through the attraction for only $5.
In fact, the attraction opened about 10 days earlier than normal this year, Hudson said, to allow several groups, including teachers, first responders and nursing home residents to tour the attraction for free. Hudson noted that about 800 cars went through without having to pay admission.
Blue Jacket, located in Fort Wayne at 2826 S. Calhoun St., has been around since about 2005. The agency provides employment opportunities to individuals with intellectual and cognitive disabilities through its career academy and its adaptive career academy.
Those academies basically teach Blue Jacket clients the skills they need to tackle a real-world job, such as how to dress appropriately, how to be on time each day, and how to complete complex jobs and tasks on their own.
In fact, the agency uses many of its clients as workers at the Fantasy of Lights. Program graduates staff the event as well as help to make handmade ornaments created from recycled bulbs, culled from old and outdated Christmas displays.
To keep its patrons safe, Blue Jacket has been working closely with the Allen Country Board of Health. Hudson said only a certain number of people will be allowed to get out of their car at any one time to walk the open-air market. Sanitizing stations also will be set up around the area to keep folks safe. And face coverings are required.
Hudson noted his agency also is prepared to add any additional provisions or requirements the Board of Health deems necessary to keep visitors protected.
This year’s version of the attraction boasts between 450 to 500 individual light displays that make up roughly 130 Christmas scenes along the Fantasy route. Hudson estimated the attraction comprises about 400,000 LED lights, in addition to the hundreds of regular incandescent bulbs lighting up the pathway.
Hudson said he hopes this year’s edition of Blue Jacket’s beloved Fort Wayne tradition will not only bring folks a little Christmas joy, but make this difficult year a little more palatable.
“It’s been kind of an emotional mandate for us to do this,” Hudson said. “2020 has been absolutely terrible so far; everything’s been cancelled.
“So if we can provide one good memory of this year, we’d like to do it.”
For more information, you can visit www.fwfantasyoflights.com, or call Blue Jacket at 260-744-1900.
