The History Center in Fort Wayne has extended the 35th annual Festival of Gingerbread through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
The festival was to have ended Dec. 13, following the pattern of recent years. However, 2020 has been unlike any recent year. Even the Festival of Gingerbread has had to bend to the COVID-19 pandemic, capping attendance during peak hours.
On Dec. 18, 19 and 20, admission is by prepaid admission only, and slots must be reserved online. Tour start times are staggered at 15-minute intervals. Get tickets at fwhistorycenter.org.
The festival, featuring 98 gingerbread scenes ranging from Santa’s Workshop to Wally’s Service to a frosted Spencerville Covered Bridge, opened to the public Nov. 27. Gingerbread contestants saw their work during a special online presentation Nov. 22. The first ever, professionally produced “Virtual Gingerbread Tour” remains available for purchase to view from home. Visit fwhistorycenter.org for more details.
“Come in and see the beautiful and imaginative gingerbread creations in our luxuriously restored Shields Room, as well as our holiday displays,” the History Center said Dec. 9 in announcing the extension.
Admission to the festival is $6 for ages 18-64; $4 for ages 65-plus and students ages 3-17; and free to children 2 and under. History Center members also receive free admission. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.
The History Center will be open during regular hours for the extended Festival of Gingerbread, which are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Award certificates have been placed in front of winners in 12 categories from prekindergarten through adult. People’s Choice Awards and honorary awards will be announced at the end of the festival.
Additional COVID-19 precautions and requirements remain in effect for all visitors. While in the museum, CDC-approved face coverings are required at all times for everyone ages 3 and up. Viewing stations are socially distanced — 6 feet apart — for further separation. One-way walking traffic allows patrons to adhere to health guidelines and promote everyone’s safety.
The History Center is at 302 E. Berry St., at Barr Street, just east of Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne.
