COLUMBIA CITY — The Columbia City Eagles had a new opponent on the schedule on Friday night and it was a formidable one in the form of John Glenn High School.
The Falcons, who replaced East Noble, as the Knights had quarantine issues, left Columbia City with a 53-47 victory in the first ever matchup between the schools.
The Eagles got off to a good start as junior Seth Mills made a jumper from the wing, but that was countered on the other end by a 3-pointer from Jack Porter that gave the visiting Falcons an early lead.
Silas Kaser tallied the next basket and John Glenn led 5-2.
John Glenn sophomore big man Brycen Hannah scored on a turnaround jumper in the paint as the lead extended to 7-2 in favor of the Falcons. Columbia City coach Matt Schauss called a 30 second time out to calm the waters.
The Eagles then went to work with big man Bolt draining two buckets inside along with Hedrick garnering two baskets. Baker accounted for the other Eagle points with a free-throw line jumper and Columbia City led at the first quarter stop, 12-9.
The second quarter belonged to John Glenn as the Falcons grabbed the first 14 points of the quarter while the Eagles were stone cold from the field.
Carter Young got the Falcons started with a basket and then Jake Taylor sandwiched two field goals around a Jack Porter 3-pointer as the offensive onslaught continued for the visiting Falcons.
Joe Delinski scored his only field goal on the night with a free-throw line jumper and Jake Frankiewicz capped off the 14-point run with a 3-pointer for his only points of the half.
Finally, the Eagles broke through for two field goals from Bolt and Baker before the half as John Glenn took a 23-16 lead.
The two teams combined for 32 points as the game heated up offensively in the third quarter.
Jaxon Crawford drained a basket in the paint and then he converted a free throw on the next Eagle possession as the home team got the first three of the third quarter.
John Glenn reeled off the next six points on hoops by Kaser, Frankiewicz and Young to extend the Falcon lead to 10 at 29-19. The two teams traded scores the next four possessions as the Eagles Mills drained a 3-pointer that was quickly counter by the Falcons’ Hannah with three-point play. Hedrick hit 1 of 2 at the stripe on the next trip for the Eagles.
Hannah came back with another three-point play as he was fouled on his way to the basket as the Falcons outscored Columbia City 6-3 on those possessions to increase the lead to 35-22 halfway through the third quarter.
Columbia City closed that gap as they went on a 10-3 run in the latter half of the frame. Crawford had two buckets meanwhile Baker and Mills hit 3-pointers.
Frankiewicz converted a 3-pointer during that run for the Falcons.
John Glenn took a 38-31 lead to the fourth quarter.
The Falcons scored the first three points of the fourth on a free throw by Hannah and Young bucket to extend the lead to 41-31.
The Eagles quickly found themselves down by 14 as the Falcons went on a 6-2 run.
Baker cut into the Falcon lead with two 3-pointers to pull the home team within 49-41.
Hedrick added a 3-pointer. Bolt and Mills converted a free throw each down the stretch.
John Glenn held on for a 53-47 win over Columbia City.
The visitors shot 53% from the floor on 22-41 shooting, 4 of 16 beyond the arc, and were 5 of 7 from the charity stripe on the game.
The Falcons placed three players in double figures as Carter Young had 12, Brycen Hannah 11 and Jake Fankiewicz 10.
Columbia City shot 39% from the field on 19 of 48 shooting, 6 of 18 from beyond the arc, and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the game.
Baker led all scorers with a game high 16 points for Columbia City. Mills was the only other Eagle in double figures with 10 points.
John Glenn improved to 2-0 on the season and Columbia City dropped to 2-2.
In junior varsity action, Columbia City dropped a close contest to John Glenn, 45-43. Braden Hartman led the way with a game high 21 and Kam Hoag pitched in 11 for the Eagles.
