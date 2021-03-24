ALBION — Organizers of this summer’s Noble County 4-H Fair have an upbeat, can-do attitude.
Which is admirable, considering the great unknowns which remain because of the coronavirus pandemic and a significant staff turnover at the Noble County 4-H Extension Office.
Last year’s 4-H fair was a show-and-go event, with individual animals shows being held, and then the animals immediately being taken back to their respective homes.
This year’s 4-H fair will begin with the fashion review on July 6. Animal shows will be held from July 11-18.
That’s the when. Exactly how the shows will be held will be determined by Indiana 4-H and state and county health officials at some unknown, future date.
Acting County Extension Director Ann Kline said while no plans can be set in stone, local officials are preparing as if the animals will be allowed to stay the night at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
“We are planning for that — but we don’t have clearance,” Kline said.
The animals will be shown by 4-H’ers in-person, just like last year. Some 4-H animal shows around the state were held virtually.
Organizers will have to put on the 4-H shows without longtime extension office employees and fair stalwarts Doug Keenan and Janeie Meyer. Both retired in December.
Purdue University posted an opening for Keenan’s position on March 5. It is not known if the local extension will have someone on board by fair time.
So Creigh and Kline have been doing the bulk of the planning for the fair, with the assistance of staffers Jan Cunningham, program assistant; Brandy Anderson, technical administrative assistant who replaces Meyer; and extension office manager Sara Weeks.
Kline also has been doing Keenan’s old job, too, which includes payroll and budgeting responsibilities as well as working with the extension headquarters in West Lafayette.
“The workload has increased — that’s for sure,” Kline said.
Kline is budgeted as a 24-hour-a-week employee.
Creigh is handling much of the 4-H responsibilities. She said she is relying heavily on Weeks, who has been with the extension office 13 years, and Cunningham, who is a veteran with the 4-H program.
A decision on last year’s fair didn’t come until later in the spring. Kline and Creigh said that’s an advantage this year.
“At least we have an idea of what we’re doing,” Kline said. “Last year there were so many unknowns.”
“Last year, everybody was stressed with the unknowns,” Creigh said.
Kline and Creigh are taking steps to reduce the stress by making small changes. Included in those changes are allowing more time between shows so workers aren’t in a big time crunch to sanitize the area so quickly, and staggering extension office personnel at the fair so no one becomes overwhelmed.
The extension office’s effort has been bolstered by great community support, they said.
“We have a lot of 4-H volunteers and parents who are stepping up,” Creigh said.
“Without the 4-H volunteers, the fair wouldn’t happen,” Kline said.
Creigh and Kline are happy with how things are going so far.
“We have a great team and awesome volunteers,” Kline said. “We have a plan.”
“We had a successful fair last year in the midst of the pandemic,” Creigh said.
Volunteers needed
The extension office is looking for 4-H adult volunteers to work with its junior leaders program, its bicycle club, robotics and air rifles and muzzle loaders. For more information call 636-2111. Certification from Purdue is required for firearms leaders.
Enrollment open
Enrollment for 4-H opened in January with a soft deadline of May 15. Even those who just make the May 15 deadline may already have missed some learning and group opportunities.
As of March 18, 417 4-H members, 93 mini-4-H’ers and 110 volunteers had registered with the Noble County 4-H program.
Anyone interested in enrolling in 4-H can call the extension office for more information.
