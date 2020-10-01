Home gardeners in Noble and Whitley counties will benefit from a fall lawn and garden series entitled, “Get Your Hands Dirty!” The four-night training will cover topics of soil testing and soil health, tree planting, cover crops and composting, and garden fertilizers. The in-person sessions on Monday nights from 6:30–8 p.m. will alternate between the Noble County Extension office and Whitley County 4-H Center from Oct. 12 to Nov. 2.
“We hope to provide opportunities for people to actually get their hands dirty and learn practical things that can be put to use in their own lawn or garden,” said John Woodmansee, Extension Educator in Whitley County. Instruction will consist of classroom-style instruction, hands-on activities, experiences from Master Gardeners, and input from other community experts.
As an example of practical learning, each person will take a soil sample from their property; the samples will be submitted for analysis (cost is covered in the registration fee), and results will be reviewed along with fertilizer recommendations. During the series, participants will also get a bag of cover crop seed to implement what they learn in class.
Register by Oct. 5 at bit.ly/extensionevent. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed, and due to COVID restrictions, class size is limited, so register as soon as possible. The series costs $25 per person, which can be submitted in person at either Noble or Whitley County Extension offices, or mailed to Noble County Extension Office, 2090 N. SR 9, Suite D, Albion, IN 46701. Checks must be received by Oct. 9.
For questions, Noble County residents may call Ann Kline, Extension Educator, at 260-636-2111. Whitley County residents may contact Woodmansee at 260-244-7615.
