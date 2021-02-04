FORT WAYNE — Indiana University Health will continue to expand with a new medical office in southeast Fort Wayne, in Southgate Plaza off Pettit Avenue. The IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne-Southeast office will offer primary care, including virtual visits and X-ray.
“We are excited about the continued expansion of IU Health in Fort Wayne,” Brian Bauer, president, IU Health Fort Wayne, said. “Opening this office is another step forward in our commitment to provide excellent health care to our community.”
IU Health Primary Care Fort Wayne–Southeast will open Feb. 1. Hector Perez, MD, and Cynthia L. Vanderbosch, MD, will offer their services at the facility. Both providers specialize in family medicine.
“I’m looking forward to becoming a part of IU Health and opening our new practice in the Southgate Plaza location,” Perez said in a news release. “I believe that IU Health, along with the resources available to us, will have a positive and much needed impact on our community.”
“I have enjoyed my IU Health career over this last 18 months,” Vanderbosch said in the release. “It has been a great pleasure to work with such talented and dedicated people that comprise IU Health. I am anticipating the experience at our Southgate office to be just as supportive and am looking forward to working with Dr. Perez and the patients in the area.”
The expansion of services supports IU Health’s goal of enhancing well-being in the Fort Wayne community while meeting demand for primary care by bringing new providers into the market.
“I applaud this quality health care investment into Southeast Fort Wayne, meaning that residents will have more ready access to primary care physicians and services,” said City Council member Sharon Tucker, whose 6th District in southeast Fort Wayne includes Southgate Plaza. “IU Health is taking a good first step in partnering with the Southeast quadrant with this new office and facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.