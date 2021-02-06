During one of the most trying times in this country’s history, Sweetwater, the No. 1 online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the U. S., based in Fort Wayne, for the first time saw its revenue surpass $1 billion.
Not bad for a guy who started his business in 1979 selling music equipment out of the back of his VW Microbus.
Chuck Surack, founder and CEO of Sweetwater, established the company with the simple goal of helping his friends make music. In the 42 years it’s been in business, Sweetwater grew from its humble beginnings to the largest online retailer of musical instruments and pro audio equipment in the United States, with nearly 2,000 employees.
In addition to reaching that $1 billion milestone, on Jan. 28 the company announced other achievements accomplished throughout 2020. Amid a year rife with challenges caused by the pandemic, music prevailed as a form of therapy and a means of bringing people together, according to an announcement from Sweetwater.
In 2020 the company sold products to over 1.5 million unique customers, up from just under 1 million in 2019. The influx of customers and the process in which Sweetwater serves them is the catalyst that helped propel the company to cross $1 billion in revenue in 2020.
“While we are proud of these company milestones, what we are really celebrating is the resilience, determination, and success of independent musicians, churches, and podcast producers everywhere, many of whom went out on a limb to invest in a new reality, rather than fold their tents,” Surack said in the announcement. “During such a difficult year, knowing that our customers, manufacturers and employees trust us and can continue to rely on us as a stable and growing influence in the music and audio retail space is something for which we are incredibly grateful.”
Along with its strong customer growth, Sweetwater added over 400 new jobs, increasing employee headcount by nearly 30%. They also opened a brand-new 480,000-square-foot distribution center a few weeks before the COVID-19 lockdown caused a massive spike in demand for audio equipment and instruments. That facility, which is nearly four times the size of the previous one, was expanded further over the summer with the addition of 50,000 square feet to house even more inventory.
Throughout the year, Sweetwater saw an increase in sales of small-ticket accessories (guitar picks, strings, etc.), that previously would have been purchased in-person, in addition to video streaming equipment to benefit houses of worship and institutions that moved online. Guitar purchases also grew 50% year-over-year, while sales for other stringed instruments increased 70%.
Its annual GearFest event, which in 2019 drew more than 18,000 people to the Fort Wayne campus was held virtually in 2020. Over 125,000 gear fans from around the world tuned in for more than 16 hours of content in the two-day live stream that featured well-known artists and producers, live music, educational content, exclusive deals and exciting giveaways.
The company credits its growth in part due to its unique approach to customer service. Championed by its more than 500 sales engineers, the company’s “Sweetwater Difference” process goes above and beyond taking orders and shipping boxes. Sweetwater’s sales engineers are recruited from around the globe and have a unique skill set and passion for the music industry that sets them apart from their competitors. As people showed courage to redefine themselves or discover new passions throughout the pandemic, Sweetwater’s dedicated service professionals communicated closely with customers to answer questions and check in on them, focusing on the company ethos of building 1:1 connections first and foremost, a byproduct of its non-typical method of going beyond corporate norms.
During a year of change, Sweetwater’s mission of serving its customers as they make music and pursue their dreams remained steadfast. “Our hope is that these unprecedented times have propelled people into their dreams even more and that our products and services can help provide a sense of comfort and joy when they need it most. If we were able to help people in their time of need, then we are fulfilling our mission as a company,” Surack said in the announcement.
At the heart of the company’s successes over the last year lies a powerful message about the arts; one of creation, determination and flexibility. Sweetwater says more than ever, the company is honored to help people endure trying times across the world with the comfort of music, feeling a deep sense of responsibility to provide the best possible experience in order to help customers create and feel connected.
