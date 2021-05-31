Visitors and employees will no longer be required to wear face coverings at Allen County and Fort Wayne municipal buildings, effective Tuesday, June 1.
The Allen County Commissioners and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry issued separate statements on the policy on Wednesday, May 26.
The county said wearing of masks will become optional at Rousseau Centre and the Allen County Courthouse.
"While the Courthouse is following the updated policy," the Board of Commissioners said, "exceptions will be possible if a need is determined by a judge or magistrate."
Henry's announcement also makes masks optional. In a news release, the city said, "Municipally-owned buildings include the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office and Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers and youth centers, the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control."
Both the city and county said ongoing vaccinations and reductions in local COVID-19 cases were contributing factors in lessening the mask requirements.
Local leaders originally announced that a mask requirement would be in place at Citizens Square and all other municipally-owned buildings until July 4.
Residents are encouraged to visit cityoffortwayne.org where a link on the homepage contains health information about COVID-19 and what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance.
The Allen County Department of Health is responding at a local level to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Check online at allencountyhealth.com/get-informed/covid-19 for regular updates and resources as they become available.
