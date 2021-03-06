WHITLEY COUNTY — For the 18th consecutive year, the Community Foundation’s Giving Circle for Women’s Health Fund is providing certificates for free mammograms to Whitley County individuals who do not have insurance and would not otherwise be able to afford the vital screenings.
"For people in our community, this program may be a lifesaver,” said September McConnell, Foundation executive director. “Early detection is key in detecting breast cancer. In the early stages, a lump is small and can be missed in a self-exam, which is why mammograms are important to everyone.”
The procedure is quick, safe, has minimal discomfort and can be performed locally. The Foundation has partnered with Parkview Whitley Hospital to offer vital screening.
Recently the Community Foundation held their annual Valentine’s for Life fundraiser which helps support the program. “More than 70 people participated, sending over 600 Valentines to 23 states, and some even went to Canada,” said McConnell. “It is amazing to me that a program started in our community is now supported nationwide — all in an effort to provide a potentially lifesaving exam for individuals right here in Whitley County.”
In addition to the Valentine fundraiser, the program is also supported by various Columbia City High School sports teams. “Pink” games are held to raise funds for the Giving Circle and create awareness of mammogram screenings. “It’s important to share information about mammograms and breast cancer with high school girls,” said McConnell. “It is our hope that one of those students will talk to a family member about scheduling an annual exam. Plus, the teens themselves need to know about the importance of self-care. A year ago, we had a high school senior who found a lump in her breast and was referred to our program for a certificate for a free mammogram.”
“Research shows that when breast cancer is detected at an early stage there is a 98% survival rate,” said McConnell. "We can’t understate the importance of getting a mammogram,” said McConnell.
If you or someone you know is an uninsured Whitley County resident needing a mammogram, contact County Community Foundation for a certificate at 260-244-5224.
