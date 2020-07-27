ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. held a ground breaking for its Phase II facility that will include offices and co-working space at the site of the former Brooks-Transguard plant on Angola’s south side.
“Phase II advances The Enterprise Center as a transformative and catalytic campus — adding additional office space, enhanced workforce development programs, expanded maker space, entrepreneur support, and co-working space; while leveraging the current industrial training facility as a learning and entrepreneurial center in Steuben County and northeast Indiana,” said information from SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee.
The new building, which will be north of the SCEDC’s existing office space, will encompass 6,000 square feet of space that will include two office suites and about 3,000 square feet of co-working space.
“We’re real excited about this 6,000 square feet. We have great partners in JICI, Keller Development, Brightpoint and the list goes on,” Lee said.
Upward of 75 people attended the event, including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who was visiting a number of projects in Steuben County during the day. Thursday evening a private event for Crouch was held at Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
“What makes this so successful is the collaboration you have going on,” Crouch said.
A second part of the development will be the construction of a 50-unit apartment complex on the east end of the property that will be geared to artisans and entrepreneurs. It came as no surprise that such a development was being built in Angola, Crouch said.
“The opportunity that you have in terms of creating living space for artists and entrepreneurs is what is going to take your community to that next level and keep it thriving,” Crouch said.
The SCEDC campus in the 900 block of South Wayne Street has been under development since 2015.
More than 60 public and private entities made the new SCEDC campus a reality. Development of The Enterprise Center Phase I was $1.9 million, with 64% private investment.
Phase II started with raising former Brooks manufacturing space buildings along with a former retail establishment at the corner of South Wayne and Felicity streets. Much site work has already commenced.
“A lot is happening on this site today,” Lee said. “There are a ton of partners here.”
Construction on the apartments will start after the new office complex is complete.
“To go from where we were to where we are today is quite transformative,” Lee said.
