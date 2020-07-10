COLUMBIA CITY — Janelle Smith hosted Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Eta Fine Arts Sorority and National Vice President Myrna Neff, Zeta, at her home for dinner and the June meeting.
She and Chef DiAnna Weiss used the theme “Place – Italy.” The menu featured Italian pork roll, Italian chicken parmesan roll, romaine with summer salsa and lemon dressing, a grape and watermelon tray, pecan bars, triple chocolate biscotti brownies and passion fruit tea.
More members joined the group from home for the business meeting via Zoom.
President Sandy Whiteleather opened the meeting by greeting Alia and Karaline Schuman, scholarship winners, who joined on Zoom. They are the daughters of Sarah and Rob Schuman.
Alia Schuman is an upcoming sophomore at Eagle Tech Academy in Columbia City. She has appeared in community plays such as “Cross Country,” Whitley County Youth Theater Camp productions of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Lion King,” and school productions of “Snow White Musica Paloma,” and “Bye Bye Birdie.” Alia has also appeared in Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts productions behind the curtain and onstage. She was assistant stage manager for “Haphazardly Ever After.” Her onstage Wagon Wheel credits include “Snow White and The Dancing Dwarfs,” “Sleepy Hollow,” and “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood.” Favorite appearances at the Wagon Wheel include “Sleepy Hollow” and “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood.” She looks forward to participating in high school productions. Alia is invested in all art forms whether it be digital, on paper, photography and much more.
Karaline Schuman will be a 7th grader in the fall. Some of her credits include “Haphazardly Ever After,” “Rapunzel’s Hairy Tale Rock,” her favorite, “Sleepy Hollow the Musical,” and “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts. She has also performed in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Shrek the Musical,” and “The Lion King” with Whitley County Youth Theater Camp and has been in many other productions. She has also sung the National Anthem at different events and has taken many different kinds of music and dance lessons.
Appearing at the meeting in person was Tanner Miller, son of Angela and Steve Miller. Tanner will enter 6th grade at Indian Springs Middle School in the fall of 2020. He takes dance classes at Next Generation Studio of Dance and enjoys tap, jazz, hip hop and contemporary. He loves to read, build things with LEGOs, act, dance, sing, make people laugh and hang out with his friends. Tanner has appeared in several Wagon Wheel Junior shows including “I Want My Mummy...Returns,” “Snow White and the Dancing Dwarfs,” “The Trial of the Wicked Witch,” “Rapunzel’s Hairy Tale Rock,” “Sleepy Hollow,” and “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood.” He has also appeared in the Wagon Wheel Christmas production “Elf, the Musical,” the Summer Professional Show “Matilda,” and Center Street Community Theatre’s production of “Our Town.”
The fourth scholarship winner is Jeffrey Copp, son of Anna Copp. He will enter the 8th grade at Indian Springs. Jeffrey likes to play Magic the Gathering, to collect comic books, write and play guitar. He has performed in productions of “The Lion King,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Shrek Jr.,” “Fairy Tale Christmas Carol” and “Doo Wop Wed Widing Hood” at the Wagon Wheel.
Each winner received $50 from Epsilon to continue their artistic endeavors.
Mary Helfrich gave an abbreviated rendition of the March minutes, the last time the chapter met. DiAnna Weiss gave the treasurer’s report and the Nominating Committee’s report. Officers for 2020-2022 will be Janelle Smith, president; Kris Richey, vice president; Mary Helfrich, recording secretary; Carol Pfeiffer, corresponding secretary; DiAnna Weiss, treasurer; Joyce Easterday, historian.
Following the business portion of the meeting, Myrna Neff spoke to the chapter. She said her involvement in sorority has helped her become more outgoing. “Be a jewel” was her theme. Like us, some jewels are brilliant, some not so much. But we are all beautiful, talented, genuine and can do many things to help ourselves and others. Myrna cited “The Help,” a book by Kathryn Stockett in 2009 that became a popular movie. She quoted the character Abileen Clark’s encouragement to little Mae and to all of us: “You is kind, you is smart, you is important.”
Neff had brought a tray of sparkly and variously colored bracelets she had made as gifts for everyone. Epsilon presented her with a charm. Neff is serving her first year as National Vice President.
